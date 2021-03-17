1h ago

add bookmark

George Floyd: Two jurors dismissed in murder trial

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mural of George Floyd.
A mural of George Floyd.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
  • Two jurors in the high-profile case of the murder of George Floyd have been dismissed.
  • This after they allegedly commented on the recent settlement given to Floyd's family.
  • Floyd died after allegedly being choked, sparking worldwide protesting about police brutality.

The judge overseeing the trial of the police officer facing murder charges for the death of George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota dismissed two jurors Wednesday.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill released the two jurors after they said they had heard about a $27 million "wrongful death" settlement reached last week between the Floyd family and the city of Minneapolis.

The settlement was announced Friday after seven jurors had already been seated for the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man.

READ | Ex-officers in George Floyd case to be tried separately

The two jurors said under questioning by the judge that they had heard about the settlement and it would affect their ability to be impartial in the case.

One juror, identified only as Juror 20, told the judge the "dollar amount was especially shocking."

"It sent a message that the city of Minneapolis felt something was wrong and they wanted to make it right to the tune of that dollar amount," the juror said.

"That sticker price shocked me and swayed me a little bit."

Seven jurors have now been selected for the high-profile trial and seven more are needed before it can get underway.

Opening arguments are expected to begin 29 March.

Chauvin, 44, was seen on video taken by bystanders kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

READ | George Floyd family paid $27 million in settlement

He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

Three other police officers -- Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng -- also face charges in connection with Floyd's death, which sparked sweeping protests across the United States against racial injustice and police brutality.

They are to be tried separately later in the year.

The jurors selected so far for Chauvin's trial are a multiracial woman, two Black men, two white women and two white men.

Following the announcement of the settlement with the Floyd family, Chauvin's defense lawyer has asked for the trial to be delayed and moved out of Minneapolis.

The judge is expected to rule on those demands on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydusblack lives mattercourts
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5980 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3964 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5782 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.87
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.59
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.46
(-0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,729.77
(-0.1)
Silver
26.03
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,201.99
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,563.00
(+2.5)
All Share
66,495
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,810
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,371
(-1.7)
Industrial 25
86,603
(-0.3)
Resource 10
67,134
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

32m ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo