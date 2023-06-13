19m ago

Share

German court orders 300 000 euros payout to priest abuse victim

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The archdiocese of Cologne has been ordered by a German court to pay 300 000 euros in damages to a victim of abuse by a priest. File Image.
The archdiocese of Cologne has been ordered by a German court to pay 300 000 euros in damages to a victim of abuse by a priest. File Image.
Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images
  • The archdiocese of Cologne has been ordered by a German court to pay 300 000 euros in damages to a victim of abuse by a priest.
  • The 62-year-old had been raped more than 300 times as a teenager in the 1970s by a Roman Catholic priest. 
  • The court ordered also ordered that the plaintiff be compensated for any future costs relating to the abuse including therapy fees.

A German court ordered the archdiocese of Cologne on Tuesday to pay 300 000 euros in damages to a victim of repeated sexual abuse by a priest in what was called a potentially landmark case.

A spokesperson for the Cologne regional court told AFP the 62-year-old plaintiff, who said he was raped more than 300 times as a teenager in the 1970s by a Roman Catholic priest, had demanded some 750 000 euros ($809,000).

The court ordered the archdiocese "to pay 300 000 euros for pain and suffering to the victim, minus a previous payment of 25 000 euros" made by the archdiocese as part of a larger settlement, the spokesperson, Diana Renk, said.

Renk said the archdiocese did not dispute the abuse in court, meaning the judges ruled on the basis that the allegations were true. The clergyman has since died without facing criminal proceedings.

Church authorities also opted not to apply a statute of limitations in the case, which she said could set a new precedent for clergy abuse victims.

READ | Portugal Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5 000 minors, inquiry finds

In addition, the court ordered the plaintiff to be compensated for any future costs relating to the abuse including therapy fees to treat the resulting psychological scars.

The victim, former church acolyte Georg Menne, told public broadcaster ZDF as he emerged from the courtroom that he was satisfied with the ruling.

He said: 

I'm happy to experience a bit of justice. I'm happy that I endured the hearings and did not break down.

 'Voluntary' payments 

Menne said he suffered from a range of health problems including severe neurodermatitis and migraines linked to the abuse.

Renk said the court had stopped short of meeting Menne's full compensation demand because his life had not been completely destroyed by the ordeal.

"He has led an independent life, got married and had a career," she said.

Germany's Catholic Church has been rocked by a deluge of reports in recent years that have exposed widespread abuse of children and youths by clergymen.

A study commissioned by the German Bishops' Conference in 2018 concluded that 1 670 clergymen in the country had committed some form of sexual attack against 3 677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

However, the real number of victims is thought to be much higher.

An 800-page report on the Cologne diocese alone released in 2021 found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018. More than half of the victims were under 14.

ALSO READ | John Paul II knew, covered up child abuse of paedophile priests while cardinal, claims new report

Until now the Catholic Church in Germany has made "voluntary" payments to victims totalling some 40 million euros, as an acknowledgement of their suffering.

Church payouts for victims of abuse in Germany were increased in 2020 to up to 50 000 euros, from around 5 000 euros previously, but campaigners say the sum is still inadequate.

Last year alone, around 28 million euros in payments were approved.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanysexual abusereligion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2598 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 97 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 722 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

8h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

6h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.63
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.47
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.60
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
974.94
-1.6%
Palladium
1,357.31
-0.1%
Gold
1,940.22
-0.9%
Silver
23.61
-1.9%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,486
+2.1%
All Share
77,828
+2.0%
Resource 10
68,368
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,484
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,841
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo