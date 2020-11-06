German police raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

22m ago

  • German have raided apartments and offices over links to a Vienna attacker.
  • Kujtim Fejzulai killed four people on Monday.
  • Reports indicate that Fejzulai made contact with Islamists.


German police said on Friday they were raiding apartments and offices over possible links to the Austrian Islamic State sympathiser who went on a deadly gun rampage in central Vienna.

READ | Gunman on the run after Vienna 'terror attack' leaves two dead

The sites in Osnabrueck, Kassel as well as in the Pinneberg area that were searched belong to four people, who "are not believed to be involved in the attack", said the federal criminal agency (BKA).

"But there may be links to the alleged assassin," it added on Twitter.

The searches were carried out on a request from Austrian authorities, the BKA added.

The gunman, identified as 20-year-old dual Austrian-Macedonian national Kujtim Fejzulai, was killed by police after going on a shooting spree in Vienna on Monday evening that left four people dead.

Austrian police detained 14 people in the wake of the shooting, the first major attack in the country for decades and the first blamed on a jihadist.

Germany's Der Spiegel magazine had reported earlier this week that the Vienna attacker had made contact with German Islamists during an attempt to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The investigation has also led to Switzerland, where prosecutors have confirmed that two Swiss men aged 18 and 24 who were arrested on Wednesday had already been the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offences.

