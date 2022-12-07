31m ago

add bookmark

Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot on parliament

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • 25 members and supporters pf a far-right group were arrested in Germany. 
  • The group was suspected of preparing a violent plot to overthrow the state. 
  • Germany's interior minister said the government would respond to such plots with full force. 

Germany on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that prosecutors said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.

Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Reichsbuerger, who do not recognise the legitimacy of modern Germany, insisting the far larger "Deutsche Reich" still existed despite the Nazis' defeat in World War Two.

The plot envisaged a former member of a German royal family, identified as Heinrich XIII P. R. under Germany's privacy law, as the leader in a future state while another suspect, Ruediger v. P., was the head of the military arm, the prosecutors' office said.

It said Heinrich, who uses the title prince and comes from the royal House of Reuss, which had ruled over parts of eastern Germany, had reached out to representatives of Russia, whom the group saw as its central contact for establishing its new order. It said there was no evidence the representatives had reacted positively to the request.

Russia's embassy in Germany was quoted by RIA news agency as saying Russian diplomatic and consular institutions in Germany do not maintain contact with representatives of terrorist groups and other illegal groups.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the government would respond with the full force of the law against such endeavours against the state and said further investigations would reveal how far the group's coup plans had progressed.

Faeser said:

The investigations provide a glimpse into the abyss of a terrorist threat from the Reichsbuerger milieu.

She added that the constitutional state knew how to defend itself against "the enemies of democracy".

One active soldier and several reservists were also among those being investigated, a spokesperson for the military intelligence service told Reuters. The active soldier is a member of the Bundeswehr's KSK elite force, which has been overhauled in recent years due to a number of far-right incidents.

Investigators suspect individual members of the group had concrete plans to storm the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin with a small armed group, the prosecutor's office said.

In August 2020, protesters stormed the steps of Germany's Reichstag parliament building, some of them holding far-right flags, during mass marches against coronavirus curbs.

German special police forces stand guard and patro
German special police forces stand guard and patrol in a neighbourhood in south western Berlin on December 7, 2022 as part of nationwide early morning raids against members of a far-right "terror group".

Germany's domestic intelligence agency attributes some 21 000 people to the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) movement, with around 5% of them seen as far-right extremists.

Some 2 100 Reichsbuerger are prepared to use violence to reach their goals, according to the 2021 annual report of the agency.

House of Reuss

The House of Reuss had previously distanced itself from Heinrich, calling him a confused man who pursued conspiracy theories, according to local media. The house did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In a speech in 2019 denouncing modern political structures, Heinrich Reuss said his family dynasty could be traced back to 900 AD. He said that in the former principality of Reuss, people led "happy lives" because the administrative structures were "straightforward and transparent".

He said:

If things didn’t work well you just went to the prince. Who are you supposed to turn to today?

Germany had been a vassal state since World War Two, he said, governed by the Western allies.

Germany's monarchy was abolished a century ago. When the Weimar Constitution entered into force on 14 August 1919, the legal privileges and titles of German nobility were abolished. Therefore, officially, there are no princes and princesses in Germany.

'System change'

Prosecutors said the raids were conducted by more than 3 000 police officials and security forces across 11 German federal states. Suspects were arrested in the German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Thuringia as well as in Austria and Italy, said the office.

The suspects are accused of preparing, since the end of November 2021 at the latest, to carry out actions based on their ideology, according to the office. These actions include procuring equipment, recruiting new members and holding shooting lessons, it added.

The focus of the recruitment efforts were primarily members of the military and police officers, the office said.

The group was aware its plan would involve deaths, the office said, adding that its members considered this scenario to be a "necessary intermediate step" towards overarching system change.

The military intelligence service said it had worked with the prosecutors on their investigation and shared information with the domestic intelligence service and federal criminal investigators in the run up to Wednesday's raids.

The detained suspects will appear before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice on Wednesday and Thursday who will issue the arrest warrants and decide on their pre-trial detention.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanyparliamentterror attackfar right
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 2266 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 3055 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 4922 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.00
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,774.53
+0.2%
Silver
22.45
+1.2%
Palladium
1,859.39
+0.5%
Platinum
991.10
+0.0%
Brent Crude
79.35
-4.2%
Top 40
67,694
-1.1%
All Share
73,793
-1.0%
Resource 10
72,549
-1.9%
Industrial 25
90,798
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,612
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Loving local, now more than ever with DStv One2Fibre

3h ago

Loving local, now more than ever with DStv One2Fibre
What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

3h ago

What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

3h ago

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo