01 Dec

add bookmark

Germany bans far-right 'Wolf Brigade 44' neo-Nazi group, finds weapons and Nazi symbols

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anti-neo-Nazi activists carry signs showing crossed out swastikas in Dresden, Germany.
Anti-neo-Nazi activists carry signs showing crossed out swastikas in Dresden, Germany.
PHOTO: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
  • German police raided the properties of members of far-right extremist group "Wolf Brigade 44" and found Nazi paraphernalia.
  • Police also found weapons – a crossbow, machete, and knives among them, along with Nazi symbols.
  • Members of the "Wolf Brigade" openly pledge allegiance to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

BERLIN – Police found a crossbow, machete, knives and Nazi symbols in early-morning raids on Tuesday after banning a far-right extremist group called "Wolf Brigade 44", which the government says wants a Nazi state.

Swastikas were among the Nazi symbols uncovered in searches of the homes of 11 members of the group in the states of Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and North Rhine-Westphalia in the early hours of Tuesday, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said:

There is no place in our country for a group that sows hate and propagates the re-establishment of a Nazi state.

Members of the "Wolf Brigade" openly pledge allegiance to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and seek to end the democratic state, while propagating racism and anti-Semitism, the ministry said.

The government also banned the symbols of the group, such as a skull with two grenades marked with the number 44.

In Nazi code, the four stands for the letter "D" as the fourth letter in the alphabet, the number 44 being an abbreviation for the so-called "Division Dirlewanger".

This alludes to a unit of the Nazi's paramilitary SS during World War Two that was particularly brutal and bore the name of Oskar Dirlewanger, who is accused of ordering massacres against civilians in Belarus in the 1940s.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Greek court brands far-right neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn a criminal group in landmark ruling
Former Nazi camp guard, 95, charged with war crimes in Germany
Germany's interior ministry bans neo-Nazi group Nordadler
Read more on:
germanysecurityracism
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 341 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 604 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1840.98
(+0.62)
Silver
24.14
(+0.60)
Platinum
1022.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2403.01
(+0.95)
All Share
58651.74
(+0.63)
Top 40
53880.09
(+0.74)
Financial 15
11298.12
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79578.40
(+0.65)
Resource 10
56074.40
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo