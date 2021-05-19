55m ago

Germany bans Hezbollah-linked groups, conducts early morning raids - ministry

German police carry evidence in a moving box out of Hezbollah-linked Al-Irschad Mosque during a raid on 30 April 2020 in Berlin.
PHOTO: Odd Andersen/AFP

BERLIN – Germany has banned three associations that are accused of donating to Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Police conducted early morning raids at several premises in seven German states, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Twitter.

The spokesperson said:

Those who support terror will not be safe in Germany. No matter in what guise our supporters appear, they will not find a place of refuge in our country.

Germany banned Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation last year.

The three associations that have been banned are "Deutsche Libanesische Familie", "Menschen für Menschen" as well as "Gib Frieden", which had already been banned on 15 April.

The associations are accused of collecting donations for Hezbollah's "martyr families" in Lebanon under the guise of religious and humanitarian goals in Germany, ultimately promoting attacks on Israel.

As a legacy of the Holocaust, Germany feels a special responsibility towards protecting Israel.

