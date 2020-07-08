55m ago

add bookmark

Germany has only a few hundred doses of remdesivir - health minister

(Binnur Ege Gurun Kocak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
(Binnur Ege Gurun Kocak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Germany has only a few hundred doses of Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir, the country's health minister Jens Spahn told European Union lawmakers on Monday, urging to move production of the drug to Europe.

"We do not have a huge inventory now, (it's) a few hundred doses that we have," he said at a video-conference hearing organised by the European Parliament.

Spahn said he was working to ensure the drug could be produced in Europe. Its manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc has no production facilities for remdesivir in Europe.

Related Links
Covid-19 remdesivir drug trials: manufacturer says its working, but a study finds 'no benefits'
Covid-19 wrap | Europe tops 2,5 million cases, clinical trials of 'divisive drug' halted
Dexamethasone: SA pharma giant Aspen to 'ramp up' production of 'breakthrough' drug
Read more on:
germanycoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R343k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 899 votes
No, but I plan to
16% - 1089 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 4811 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.02
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.87)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(+0.78)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.80)
Gold
1801.87
(+0.46)
Silver
18.46
(+1.24)
Platinum
840.99
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1939.00
(+1.33)
All Share
55598.01
(+0.64)
Top 40
51305.56
(+0.75)
Financial 15
10241.42
(+1.53)
Industrial 25
77559.62
(+0.92)
Resource 10
52109.35
(+0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul 2020

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo