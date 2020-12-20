55m ago

add bookmark

Germany considers ban of South Africa, UK flights over coronavirus fears - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.

A health ministry spokesperson said the government in Berlin was monitoring developments in Britain very closely and working at "high pressure" to evaluate the new information and data regarding the new strain.

Germany was in touch with its European partners, the spokesperson said.

Belgium similarly announced a ban on all flights and trains from the UK.

The Dutch ban, from 06:00 (05:00 GMT) on Sunday until 1 January, came hours after Britain announced a stay at home order for part of the country to slow the new variant, which British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said was "out of control".

In Germany, however, the new strain of the virus has not been detected so far, according to the chief virologist at Berlin's Charite hospital, Christian Drosten, on Twitter.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanyukcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 8090 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7269 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo