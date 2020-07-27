33m ago

add bookmark

Germany rejects Donald Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7 - foreign minister

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
PHOTO: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
  • US Donald Trump floated the idea of inviting Russia, along with other countries, back into the Group of Seven (G7) most advanced economies.
  • Germany, currently at the helm of the rotating EU presidency, rejected Trump's proposal.
  • Russia was expelled in 2014 following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

Germany has rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the Group of Seven (G7) most advanced economies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Trump raised the prospect last month of expanding the G7 to again include Russia, which had been expelled in 2014 following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

But Maas told Rheinische Post that he did not see any chance for allowing Russia back into the G7 as long as there was no meaningful progress in solving the conflict in Crimea as well as in eastern Ukraine.

Russia itself could make the biggest contribution to becoming part of the G7 format again by contributing to a peaceful solution in the Ukraine conflict, Maas said.

Russia is still part of the G20, a broader grouping including other emerging-market economies.

"G7 and G20 are two sensibly coordinated formats. We don't need G11 or G12 anymore," Maas said in reference to Trump's proposal to invite not only Russia, but other countries to G7 meetings.

Maas described the relationship with Russia as "currently difficult" in many areas. "But we also know that we need Russia to solve conflicts such as those in Syria, Libya and Ukraine. That will not work against Russia, but only with Russia."

Germany, which took over the rotating six-month EU presidency on 1 July, has taken on a mediating role in the conflict in Libya as well as in Ukraine.

"But Russia also has to make its contribution, which is very slow in Ukraine," Maas said.


Related Links
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Putin says Trump impeachment based on 'made-up grounds'
‘Stay out of American elections’ – Sanders warns Putin as Trump dismisses assertions of Moscow
Read more on:
g7vladimir putindonald trumprussiagermanyusdiplomacyus politics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
10% - 58 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
21% - 115 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
69% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.44
(+1.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.13
(+0.87)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(+0.76)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.78)
Gold
1939.31
(+1.40)
Silver
24.27
(+5.43)
Platinum
940.00
(+1.67)
Brent Crude
43.74
(0.00)
Palladium
2283.00
(+3.01)
All Share
55859.85
(+0.38)
Top 40
51476.91
(+0.42)
Financial 15
10282.39
(-0.09)
Industrial 25
73425.65
(-0.67)
Resource 10
56592.83
(+1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo