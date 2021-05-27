50m ago

Germany to fund Namibian projects worth 1.1bn euros for colonial horrors, Namibian media say

A memorial to the genocide of the Herero and Nama (1904-1907) committed by German colonial troops in the centre of the Namibian capital Windhoek. The inscription translates aloud: Your blood nourishes our freedom. Photo: JÃ¼rgen BÃ¤tz/dpa (Photo by JÃ¼rgen BÃ¤tz/picture alliance via Getty Images)
  • Germany will fund projects in Namibia worth 1.1 billion euros over 30 years.
  • Germany agreed to this to atone for its role in genocide over a century ago.
  • Thousands of Herero and Nama people were killed by German colonial forces between 1904 and 1908, after the tribes rebelled against German rule of the colony, then named German South West Africa.

Namibia says Germany has agreed to fund projects worth 1.1 billion euros over 30 years to atone for its role in genocide and property seizures in its-then colony more than a century ago, Namibian media reported on Thursday.

A joint declaration outlining the agreement was made by the special envoys of both countries on 15 May, at the end of a ninth round of negotiations over the issue, the reports said, citing Namibian presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari.

Hengari was not available for comment when Reuters contacted him by telephone and text message. The German foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Asked on Wednesday if a deal was close, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said the minister had updated the cabinet earlier in the day on the status of the negotiations and Germany was keeping to a confidentiality agreement with Namibia.

Thousands of Herero and Nama people were killed by German colonial forces between 1904 and 1908, after the tribes rebelled against German rule of the colony, then named German South West Africa.

Survivors were driven into the desert, where many ended up in concentration camps to be used as slave labour, many dying of cold, malnutrition, and exhaustion.

An estimated 65 000 of the 80 000 Herero living in German South West Africa, and 10 000 of an estimated 20 000 Namas, are said to have died during the period.

According to the reports, Germany had agreed to fund infrastructure, healthcare and training programmes that would directly benefit the affected communities.

Germany ruled Namibia from 1884 until it lost the colony during World War One.

In 1920 the territory was placed under South African administration, until 1990 when it gained independence.

The German government has previously acknowledged "moral responsibility" for the killings, which a minister has described as genocide, but Berlin has avoided an official apology to ward off compensation claims.

But in 2015, it began formal negotiations with Namibia's government over the claims.

In 2018 the European powerhouse handed back to Namibia skulls and other remains of massacred tribespeople that were used in the colonial-era experiments to assert claims of European racial superiority.

