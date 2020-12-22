38m ago

Germany travel ban leaves family stranded in South Africa for Christmas

When Berlin-based businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in South Africa earlier this month, she was hoping to spend Christmas with her family and friends before returning home next month to her cosmetic distribution firm.

The new variant of coronavirus has left her and her family unsure of when they will go home.

"I don't know, we will see what will happen," Wessolowski said.

Being away from her 76-year-old mother has been the hardest part of it all. 

"It's very difficult to see your mom after a year and you can't hug her," Wessolowski said.

