1h ago

add bookmark

Germany urges 'new deal' in relations with US after vote

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has wished Americans well in the elections.
  • He said Germany would want a new deal following the elections.
  • Relations between the allies are fraying.

Germany wished America a "peaceful" presidential vote Tuesday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin would seek a new deal in relations with Washington after the results.

"We wish all Americans a fair, good and above all, a peaceful election day. It is a landmark vote that will also determine the direction and the role of the US in the world," said Maas.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get the Biden vs Trump news

The foreign minister noted that "a functioning transatlantic partnership" was required if global problems are to be solved.

"We want a new deal in this partnership, and we are ready to invest in the future as a transatlantic partner to address these global questions together."

The foreign minister's unusual statement hours ahead of the closely watched vote came with relations between Germany and the United States fraying under US President Donald Trump.

Germany has been a regular target of Trump's anger, including for failing to meet defence spending targets agreed under the NATO alliance as well as over its strong export industry.

Separately, German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz also voiced hopes for Americans that the "future will be marked by reconciliation and not division."

Germany is "always at the side of those who work toward freedom, a rules and value based world order and multilateral", he said.

In her first phone call with Trump after he took office in 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised cooperation, but only if Trump respected democratic values.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources
LIVE | US election 2020: Incumbent Trump, Democratic rival Biden face uneasy Americans at the polls
US election: Everything you need to know about Trump, Biden and what’s at stake
Read more on:
germanyusus elections 2020
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 505 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2131 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.03
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.80
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.84)
Gold
1906.60
(+0.65)
Silver
24.19
(+0.58)
Platinum
867.21
(+1.35)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2278.01
(+3.43)
All Share
53187.81
(+1.08)
Top 40
48853.14
(+0.95)
Financial 15
9987.17
(+4.06)
Industrial 25
73456.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
50112.78
(+2.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo