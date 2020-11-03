Germany urges 'new deal' in relations with US after vote

Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has wished Americans well in the elections.

He said Germany would want a new deal following the elections.

Relations between the allies are fraying.

Germany wished America a "peaceful" presidential vote Tuesday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin would seek a new deal in relations with Washington after the results.

"We wish all Americans a fair, good and above all, a peaceful election day. It is a landmark vote that will also determine the direction and the role of the US in the world," said Maas.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get the Biden vs Trump news

The foreign minister noted that "a functioning transatlantic partnership" was required if global problems are to be solved.

"We want a new deal in this partnership, and we are ready to invest in the future as a transatlantic partner to address these global questions together."

The foreign minister's unusual statement hours ahead of the closely watched vote came with relations between Germany and the United States fraying under US President Donald Trump.

Germany has been a regular target of Trump's anger, including for failing to meet defence spending targets agreed under the NATO alliance as well as over its strong export industry.

Separately, German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz also voiced hopes for Americans that the "future will be marked by reconciliation and not division."

Germany is "always at the side of those who work toward freedom, a rules and value based world order and multilateral", he said.

In her first phone call with Trump after he took office in 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised cooperation, but only if Trump respected democratic values.



Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.