Germany, US tells its citizens to leave Afghanistan

Germany urged its citizens on Thursday to leave Afghanistan on scheduled flights as soon as they can due to the deteriorating security situation.

Taliban fighters captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there.

The speed and violence of the Taliban advance has sparked anger among many Afghans over US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops and leave the government to fight alone.

ALSO READ | Trump blames Biden for 'unacceptable' Taliban surge in Afghanistan

"German nationals on the ground are strongly urged to take opportunities to leave the country on scheduled flights as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The defence minister on Monday rejected calls for Berlin to send soldiers back to Afghanistan after the insurgents took Kunduz, the city where German troops were deployed for a decade.

Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, and lost more troops in combat in Kunduz than anywhere else since World War Two.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kabul has also urged American citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible amid the Taliban’s advance against government forces throughout the country.

The embassy issued on Thursday the second security alert within a week calling on Americans to get out of the country.

It said in a statement:

The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.

The alert included instructions to contact the embassy for those who cannot afford a flight or are waiting for a child or a spouse to get their visa to leave Afghanistan. It also warned that the embassy’s capacity to aid US citizens is “extremely limited”.

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens that on 27 April, 2021, the Department of State ordered the departure from US Embassy Kabul of US government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere due to increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul,” it said.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.