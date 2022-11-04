1h ago

add bookmark

‘Get ready’: Trump expected to announce run for US presidency

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump.
Former US president Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump has strongly suggested that he will run for the 2024 US presidential election.
  • The official announcement by Trump is expected to come as early as 14 November.
  • The former Republican president continues to make unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 elections that he lost to President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election this month, several media outlets have reported, after the former president all but confirmed his intention to seek the White House again.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa on Thursday night, Trump strongly suggested that he will run for president.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again – OK,” he told supporters.

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon, get ready.”

On Thursday, Axios, CNN and The New York Times reported, citing unidentified sources, that an official announcement of a presidential run by the Trump campaign may come as early as 14 November.

As the country heads to crucial midterm elections that will decide the makeup of Congress, the former Republican president continues to make unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 elections that he lost to President Joe Biden.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House [of Representatives]. We’re going to take back the Senate. We’re going to take back America,” Trump said in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday. “And in 2024 – most importantly – we are going to take back our magnificent White House.”

As the home of the first primary contest, Iowa is the most popular campaign destination for presidential candidates.

If Trump, 76, runs for president, he would be an early favourite to win the Republican nomination, opinion polls show. So a 2024 Trump-Biden rematch is likely.

Other potential Republican presidential candidates for 2024 include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-UN envoy Nikki Haley.

Biden, 79, has said he intends to seek re-election although – according to several polls – many Democrats would prefer another candidate in part due to his age.

A presidential run by Trump would come at a time when he is facing numerous legal issues and investigations, including at least one criminal inquiry that could get him indicted.

Trump is locked in a legal battle with a congressional committee trying to obtain his tax records.

Separately, the Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into the ex-president’s possible mishandling of secret government documents.

A congressional panel investigating the deadly 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters also recently issued a subpoena for Trump to testify under oath before the committee.

Trump, who was impeached twice as president, has denied wrongdoing in all the cases, alleging that they are political attacks led by his Democratic rivals.

The US Constitution limits presidents to two four-year terms in the White House. Grover Cleveland is the only US president to serve non-consecutive terms, having been elected for his second spell at the White House in 1892.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 201 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 904 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 2517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
+2.3%
Rand - Pound
20.27
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.81
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.6%
Gold
1,672.99
+2.7%
Silver
20.72
+6.4%
Palladium
1,853.50
+2.7%
Platinum
955.00
+3.6%
Brent Crude
94.67
-1.6%
Top 40
62,769
+5.5%
All Share
69,305
+4.9%
Resource 10
66,568
+9.3%
Industrial 25
82,271
+4.4%
Financial 15
15,769
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo