20m ago

add bookmark

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan
  • Ghisalaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to luring young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
  • She is accused of luring young girls between 1994 and 1997. 
  • The presiding judge is yet to make a decision on her bail.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, with a judge still to decide on whether to grant bail.

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan presided over the arraignment and bail hearing for Maxwell, who prosecutors have accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.

The judge scheduled a trial date for 12 July 2021.

Maxwell, 58, was charged with six criminal counts, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts and two for perjury. Prosecutors argued at the hearing against Maxwell's bid for bail, describing her as an extreme flight risk.

"Not guilty, your honor," Maxwell said, after the judge asked her how she wished to plead to the charges. She waived the public reading of the indictment.

Maxwell appeared by video from the Brooklyn jail where she is being held. She appeared tired, with her hair pulled back and was wearing a brown T-shirt and tortoiseshell glasses.

Investigation ongoing

Alison Moe, a federal prosecutor, said the government's investigation is ongoing, but did not currently anticipate seeking an amended indictment expanding the charges against Maxwell. Moe said the prosecution would take "no more than two weeks" to present its case and recommended three weeks for the trial.

Moe said three alleged victims will make statements at Tuesday's hearing.

The wealthy socialite's lawyers sought a bail package including a $5 million bond and home confinement with electronic monitoring. Prosecutors wanted Maxwell to remain in detention and opposed her bid for bail, calling her an "extreme" flight risk with no reason to stay in the United States.

Prosecutors said her wealth and multiple citizenships - American, French and British - also supported the need for detention.

Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and longtime associate, was arrested on 2 July in Bradford, New Hampshire, where authorities said she was hiding out at a 63 hectare property she bought in December in an all-cash transaction with her identity shielded. Maxwell has been held since July 6 at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a Brooklyn jail.

Epstein's charges

Epstein was charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women from 2002 to 2005 at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida. He hanged himself on 10 August 2019 at age 66 in a Manhattan jail.

Prosecutors accused Maxwell of luring girls as young as 14 by asking them about their lives, schools and families and taking them shopping or to movies - acts, they said, that served as "the prequel" to Epstein's abuse. Epstein has been linked socially to several powerful figures including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew.

WATCH | Outcry as Epstein found dead in prison

Lawyers for Maxwell also said bail was justified because she might contract Covid-19 in jail.

Lawyers for Maxwell said she moved to the New Hampshire property and changed her phone and email address in order to escape "unrelenting and intrusive media coverage." Prosecutors said on Monday that when FBI agents went to arrest Maxwell, they had to forcibly enter her home, where she hid in an interior room, and found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil in an apparent effort to evade detection.

Maxwell also used former British military personnel to guard her in New Hampshire, prosecutors said.

Her lawyers have previewed Maxwell's possible defenses.

These include that her alleged misconduct occurred long ago and would be hard to prosecute, and that she was shielded by Epstein's 2007 plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Miami, which covered "any potential co-conspirators."

Related Links
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
US university head admits he approved Epstein gift
MIT professor quits in protest over lab links to Epstein
Read more on:
usghislaine maxwelljeffrey epstein
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 474 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
40% - 1584 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
49% - 1942 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.03
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.10
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.30)
Gold
1809.85
(+0.42)
Silver
19.18
(+0.38)
Platinum
827.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1955.00
(-0.02)
All Share
55531.05
(-1.19)
Top 40
51235.09
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10528.08
(-1.64)
Industrial 25
75515.64
(-1.81)
Resource 10
53219.66
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo