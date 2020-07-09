1h ago

Global coronavirus cases surge past 12 million

The number of Covid-19 infections globally, has surged past 12 million.
The number of Covid-19 infections globally, has surged past 12 million.
  • Over 540 000 deaths have been recorded.
  • The number of infections has double since 31 May.
  • The United States is the worst-country.

More than 12 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, over half in the United States and Latin America, according to an AFP tally on Thursday.

At least 12 063 425 cases and 549 451 deaths have been recorded, with the number of infections doubling since 31 May. About half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

With 3 055 101 cases and 132 309 deaths, the United States is the worst-hit country, with Brazil second having registered 1 713 160 cases and 67 964 deaths.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

