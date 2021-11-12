1h ago

Global Covid-19 news you need to know - in 415 words

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

'Partial lockdown' in Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is to announce new restrictions, reportedly including Western Europe's first "partial lockdown" of the autumn, as cases hit record levels.

Norway goes back to curbs

Norway is reintroducing virus curbs short of a lockdown and authorising towns to use health passes as it tries to stop a spike in cases.

Mauritius gets tough, too

The Indian Ocean island paradise of Mauritius imposes a raft of new anti-virus measures as it confronts an uptick in cases despite a high vaccination rate.

Germans told to skip big parties

Germans should avoid large gatherings amid a record surge in infections, the country's health agency chief says, adding that he would be skipping New Year's parties.

India vaccine 'highly efficacious'

Covaxin, the first Covid-19 vaccine developed in India, is "highly efficacious" and presents no safety concerns, according to a new study in the Lancet.

Antibody treatments

The EU's drug watchdog approves two antibody treatments, in its first approvals of the groundbreaking therapies that help infected people to stop developing symptoms of the disease.

Israel 'war drill'

In what it calls a world first, Israel holds a "war game drill" in case of an outbreak of a new lethal variant of Covid-19.

Nigeria deplores jabs delivery

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari urges developed counties to rapidly ramp up supplies of vaccines to Africa and the developing world, saying the current rate of delivery "leaves much to be desired".

AstraZeneca logs loss

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is selling its Covid vaccine at cost price, says it went into the red in the third quarter.

More than five million dead

Covid-19 has killed at least 5 078 208 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 759 677, followed by Brazil with 610 224, India with 462 690, Mexico with 290 630 and Russia with 252 926.

The countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1 235, followed by the US with 815 and Ukraine with 750.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

