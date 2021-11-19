7m ago

add bookmark

Global Covid cases surge 9% in a week

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man receives a COVID-19 nasal swab test at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.
A man receives a COVID-19 nasal swab test at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • The number of new daily coronavirus cases increased to 517 600.
  • The US remained by far the country with the biggest number of new cases, with 97 500 per day.
  • The United Arab Emirates is still the most vaccinated country, with 89 percent of its population fully covered.

The Covid-19 pandemic took a turn for the worse this week, fuelled by fast deteriorating situations in western Europe and the United States.

Here is the global state of play based on an AFP database.

- Half a million a day -

The number of new daily coronavirus cases increased sharply by nine percent globally to 517 600, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

There were however wide disparities between regions.

Infections rocketed by a third in the US alone and were up nine percent in Europe.

But elsewhere cases fell, down by a tenth in the Middle East and Oceania, with infections falling by eight percent in Latin America and the Caribbean and four percent in Asia.

In Africa, case were down 32 percent, although this figure was skewed by last week's correction in Botswana's figures.

- Europe slipping fast -

Nine of the 10 countries where the situation worsened fastest were in Europe (of countries with populations more than a million).

In Spain and Denmark cases were up by 54 percent, and they were also up by slightly more than a half in Portugal.

Switzerland (up 45 percent), the Netherlands (44 percent) and France (43 percent) were not much better.

The Czech Republic saw a 38 percent rise, followed by Germany (36 percent) and Austria (32 percent), which is going back into partial lockdown on Monday.

This week's wave through western Europe - which is largely quite well vaccinated - follows sharp rises in less covered eastern Europe over the last few weeks.

However, the confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.

- Biggest spikes -

The US remained by far the country with the biggest number of new cases, with 97 500 per day, up a staggering 33 percent. It was followed by Germany with 43 000 (up 36 percent) and Britain.

On a per capita basis the country that recorded the most new cases this week was Slovenia with 1 107 cases per 100 000 habitants followed by Austria (981) and Croatia (887).

- Deaths on the rise -

The US also had the highest number of deaths, with an average of 1 281 a day, ahead of Russia with 1 235 and Ukraine 664.

At a global level there was also an upturn in the number of daily deaths, which increased by four percent to 7 439.

- Biggest drops -

Eastern European countries that were badly hit at the beginning of the northern hemisphere autumn recorded the biggest drop of the week.

In Romania cases fell by 45 percent, they dropped 39 percent in Armenia, 32 percent in Bulgaria, 30 percent in Estonia, 26 percent in Serbia and Lithuania, 22 percent in Moldova and 21 percent in Latvia.

The Philippines recorded Asia's biggest drop with infections falling by a third.

- Fastest vaccinators -

Cuba again tops the global table for the fastest vaccination roll-out this week, jabbing 1.39 percent of its population every day.

It was followed - among countries with more than a million inhabitants - by Vietnam, Austria, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

- Most vaccinated -

The United Arab Emirates is still the most vaccinated country, with 89 percent of its population fully covered.

It is narrowly ahead of Portugal (87 percent) and Singapore (86 percent), Qatar (85), Chile (83) and Cambodia, Spain, Cuba and South Korea (79 percent each).

Malaysia and Italy are on 77 percent ahead of Canada, Japan, Denmark and Uruguay (76 percent) and China, Ireland, France and Belgium on 75 percent.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3045 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 559 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1463 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2628 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.69
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,857.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.90
+0.4%
Palladium
2,079.50
-2.7%
Platinum
1,039.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,258
-0.7%
All Share
70,737
-0.7%
Resource 10
65,073
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,561
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,953
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo