52m ago

add bookmark

Google loses defamation fight against Australian politician

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: lifesatGoogle/Instagram
Photo: lifesatGoogle/Instagram
  • Google has been ordered to pay $500 00 in damages to an Australian PM. 
  • The politician said he was the victim of a series of racist comedy videos on YouTube. 
  • The comedian responsible for the videos issued an apology and agreed to edit the content. 

Australia's federal court ordered Google on Monday to pay more than $500 000 in damages to a politician after finding he had been defamed by a comedian's videos hosted on YouTube.

John Barilaro was deputy premier of the state of New South Wales in 2020, when an Australian comedian known as friendlyjordies uploaded a series of videos to YouTube, accusing the politician of corruption and using an Italian accent to mock his heritage.

Barilaro labelled the videos racist, and broke down in court watching one that had been filmed by friendlyjordies at a luxurious property that the politician owned and rented out on Airbnb.

"I'm traumatised by it," Barilaro said during his testimony.

READ | Twitter is building new features including a version of Google Alerts despite Musk takeover uncertainty

Barilaro settled with friendlyjordies, whose real name is Jordan Shanks, in late 2021, with the comedian issuing an apology and agreeing to edit the videos, which have now been viewed more than one million times on YouTube.

While Google, which owns YouTube, had initially defended the case, the search giant eventually abandoned its defences, some of which the court said were "obviously hopeless".

Justice Steven Rares found Google liable for the harm caused to Barilaro from December 2020 - when the politician's lawyers wrote to the company demanding the offending videos be removed - and ordered it to pay aggravated damages.

The judge found Google's publication of the videos drove Barilaro from public office prematurely - he resigned from parliament in October 2020 - "and traumatised him significantly".

He also said Shanks "needed YouTube to disseminate his poison" and said Google was willing to join the comedian "to earn revenue as part of its business model".

Google has been approached for comment. 


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
googlejohn barilaroaustraliadefamationcourt
Lottery
Super Sunday for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 6090 votes
No
53% - 6746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.30
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.51
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,852.67
-0.5%
Silver
22.29
+0.9%
Palladium
2,020.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,019.22
+0.7%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,706
+0.6%
All Share
71,308
+0.6%
Resource 10
76,857
+1.6%
Industrial 25
78,083
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,336
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo