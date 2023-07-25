36m ago

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage

  • Another heatwave is set to hit Greece as it continues to battle wildfires.
  • Athens and and central Greece are expected to reach temperatures of 41°C and 44°C respectively. 
  • Tourists fled forest fires in Rhodes and Corfu at the weekend.

Greece braced for a new wave of soaring temperatures on Tuesday, as wildfires raged on two popular tourist islands.

In the capital city of Athens the mercury is expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), and reach up to 44°C in central Greece, according to the national weather forecaster EMY.

The very hot weather comes after a weekend of intense heat and after thousands of locals and tourists fled forest fires in Rhodes and Corfu, with the prime minister warning the heat-battered nation is "at war" with the flames.

The mercury hit 46.4°C in Gythio, in the southern Peloponnese peninsula on Sunday, though failed to reach the hottest temperature nationally on record of 48°C.

Authorities evacuated nearly 2 500 people from the Greek island of Corfu on Monday, after tens of thousands of people had already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.

READ | 'We went from paradise to hell': Tourists flee Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires cause havoc

More than 260 firefighters were still battling flames for an eighth consecutive day on Rhodes, supported by two helicopters and two planes.

Fires were also raging on Greece's second largest island of Evia, where Greek civil protection authorities issued an overnight evacuation order in one northern locality.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Monday: 

We are at war and are exclusively geared towards the fire front.

He warned that the country faced "another three difficult days ahead" before high temperatures are forecast to ease.

Vassilis Kikilias, Greece's civil protection minister, said crews had battled over 500 fires around the country for 12 straight days.

Many regions of the country were on "red alert" Tuesday, meaning there is an extreme risk of forest fires, exacerbated by strong winds.


