1h ago

add bookmark

Greece island Evia rattled by 4.9-magnitude earthquake

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of destruction after an earthquake shook Greece on November 02, 2020.
A view of destruction after an earthquake shook Greece on November 02, 2020.

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Evia in central Greece on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the fire brigade and local authorities.

The tremor, with a depth of about 10km, struck around 12:24 GMT in the wider area of Messapia.

"It was felt very strongly... and lasted long," Messapia Mayor George Psathas told Skai radio.

Another tremor with a magnitude of 3.6 followed, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Seismologists told Greek media that the area had last been hit by earthquakes about 20 years ago.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
athensgreeceearthquakenatural disaster
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
45% - 5619 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
3% - 321 votes
It makes no difference
53% - 6673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.81
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.29
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-2.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,806.27
-0.4%
Silver
23.82
-0.9%
Palladium
1,800.00
-2.0%
Platinum
1,025.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.33
+0.5%
Top 40
68,331
+1.5%
All Share
74,446
+1.3%
Resource 10
73,450
+2.3%
Industrial 25
91,668
+2.0%
Financial 15
15,672
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo