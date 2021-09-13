32m ago

add bookmark

Greek fisherman arrested after netting dead body then dumping it back in the sea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Greek fisherman has been arrested.
A Greek fisherman has been arrested.
Getty Images

A fisherman in Greece has been arrested after catching a dead underwater fisherman in his net and throwing the body back to sea, the coastguard said Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday, the same day that a 74-year-old man, who had been out spear fishing in shallow waters, was reported missing near the coast of Pelion, central Greece.

"The 74-year-old was pulled up...and thrown back while still inside the net," the coastguard said in a statement. Three patrol boats were sent out to search for the body, which was eventually located by a diver.

The 52-year-old fisherman will be prosecuted for failing to report the discovery of a dead person, the coastguard said.

Mount Pelion is one of Greece's most popular travel destinations, drawing thousands of visitors annually to its lush forests and attractive beaches.

Spearfishing, which dates back thousands of years, is popular in parts of the Mediterranean with amateurs often donning diving gear to fish for a single meal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
greececrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you feel was at fault for Verstappen and Hamilton's Italian GP crash?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Verstappen
24% - 467 votes
Hamilton
42% - 817 votes
They were both at fault
34% - 667 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

12h ago

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.17
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.72
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,792.91
+0.3%
Silver
23.76
+0.1%
Palladium
2,085.81
-2.5%
Platinum
964.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,495
+0.6%
All Share
64,652
+0.6%
Resource 10
61,773
+1.8%
Industrial 25
81,362
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,005
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

9h ago

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo