39m ago

add bookmark

Greek police arrest mother, charged with killing young daughter

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by /NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Greek police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old mother who will be charged with intentionally killing her 9-year-old daughter in a case that has shocked the country.

Georgina died in hospital and posthumous toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, an anaesthetic drug often used in animal surgeries, that had not been prescribed by her treating doctors.

The family's two other young girls had also died in mysterious circumstances in the last three years, prompting the homicides unit to investigate this case.

ALSO READ | 6 Pakistan soldiers killed in local Taliban attack

The mother was arrested in the city of Patras in southern Greece and was being brought to Athens to face a magistrate.

All three siblings died while being treated in hospital. The cause of death of Georgina's two other sisters remains unexplained and is under investigation.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
greece
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1962 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,933.81
+0.7%
Silver
24.87
+0.4%
Palladium
2,268.00
+5.0%
Platinum
995.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,530
+0.9%
All Share
75,425
+0.9%
Resource 10
81,138
+4.4%
Industrial 25
82,304
-0.9%
Financial 15
17,630
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo