1h ago

add bookmark

Ground shaking, buildings rattling - Strong earthquake felt in New Zealand's capital

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An earthquake shook Wellington on Wednesday.
An earthquake shook Wellington on Wednesday.
Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

New Zealand's capital Wellington was swayed by a strong earthquake on Wednesday, with residents reporting feeling a sudden jolt and buildings quivering.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.7 on the moment magnitude scale, with an epicentre in the Cook Strait between the country's two main islands.

"A big shake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57km deep, 50km north-west of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island," said New Zealand's Civil Defence agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

But residents reported feeling the ground shaking for 10-20 seconds, likening it to a convoy of giant trucks rolling by.

The quake came as the cleanup gets underway from a devastating cyclone, which killed four people and caused widespread damage across the North Island.

"It is already a really stressful time for people - look after yourself and the people around you," said the civil defence agency.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usgsnew zealandearthquakenatural disaster
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 412 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.80
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.33
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
921.37
+0.1%
Palladium
1,468.90
-1.8%
Gold
1,835.64
-1.0%
Silver
21.48
-1.7%
Brent Crude
85.58
-1.2%
Top 40
74,154
+0.5%
All Share
80,160
+0.4%
Resource 10
72,140
-1.0%
Industrial 25
106,424
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,325
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

5h ago

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

5h ago

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism

14 Feb

Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo