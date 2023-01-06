30m ago

add bookmark

Groundhog Day as US speaker vote plays on never-ending loop

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US Republicans have still been able to elect a speaker.
  • 20 right-wing hold-outs have prevented the election of Kevin McCarthy.
  • Multiple polls in the chamber failed to produce a winner.

Groundhog Day came to the US Congress a month early.

Each round is the same: Candidates are announced, speeches are made, votes are taken, a long count ensues and then comes the clerk's seemingly inevitable announcement: "A speaker has not been elected."

The repetitive loop has been playing on the floor of the House of Representatives since Tuesday, as the body grapples to elect its next leader but only slips further into chaos with each attempt.

There are no windows in the cavernous chamber and time floats between votes in what begins to feel like one long, never-ending day.

READ | Despite Trump plea, 'Taliban 20' blocks Kevin McCarthy's bid for US House speaker

Sitting toward the back under a clock that seems to mock the lawmakers' progress, a group of some 20 Republican rebels who are responsible for the stalled vote has gathered.

Many are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a collection of some of the most staunchly right-wing Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress. They are the epitome of former president Donald Trump's loyalists.

The group has promised to do everything in its power to prevent party favourite Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker, effectively paralysing the entire process.

Outside, in the galleries that surround the chamber, lawmakers are trying to negotiate an end to the madness, popping back to announce their vote when the time comes.

The vast majority of Republicans want to put an end to the revolt, and most were overcome with impatience by the 11th round on the third day, with the outcome still anything but certain.

Jefferson Van Drew, a Republican lawmaker from New York wearing a white pair of cowboy boots, looked on with annoyance.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis, who was seated in the front row, rubbed her hands as she attempted to warm up. When her time to vote came, it was two-part: "Kevin McCarthy, and can you lower the air conditioning?" she pleaded.

Others simply dozed, with no end to the process in sight. Not even on Friday.

The mood has echoes of the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, in which a hapless weatherman played by actor Bill Murray becomes trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again.

C-SPAN, a US public service television network that covers government proceedings, is generally subject to strict rules about authorised shots. 

To the delight of viewers, the lengthy voting meant it captured lawmakers with their guard down - chatting, yawning, laughing, being a bit more human than usual.

Among Democrats, the goal has always been to use this moment to highlight Republican division.

Members of the party are voting for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker. But without a majority in the Republican-controlled House, there is no hope.

Comfortably seated on brown chairs, lawmakers in the chamber's second row exchanged the latest newspapers. A few rows behind them, progressive darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made faces to amuse one of her colleague's babies.

Far in the back, a man wearing a red tie took advantage of one of the many standing ovations that punctuate the endless speeches to stretch.

The newly elected officials, who have not yet been sworn in due to the lack of a speaker, took pictures alongside the chamber's outgoing leader Nancy Pelosi - still waiting for her replacement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
43% - 4553 votes
Rising cost of living
12% - 1317 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
45% - 4708 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.20
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.09
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,838.79
+0.3%
Silver
23.35
+0.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.69
+1.1%
Top 40
69,396
0.0%
All Share
75,439
0.0%
Resource 10
72,753
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,936
0.0%
Financial 15
15,723
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo