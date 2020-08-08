1h ago

add bookmark

Group of protesters take over Lebanon foreign ministry as protest flare up in wake of horror blast

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thousands gather at the Martyrs' Square to protest the political figures and officials they blame for the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut.
Thousands gather at the Martyrs' Square to protest the political figures and officials they blame for the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut.
Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Protests flared up in Beirut after the horror blast this week.
  • Amid protesting, a group of protesters stormed the foreign ministry offices.
  • At least 158 people died in the blast.

A group of protesters led by retired Lebanese army officers stormed the foreign ministry in Beirut Saturday and declared it the headquarters of the revolution.

The takeover, which was aired live on local TV, happened as most of the security forces' attention was focused on a tense demonstration against the ruling elite a few hundred metres down the road.

"We are taking over the foreign ministry as a seat of the revolution," said Sami Rammah, a retired officer who spoke through a loudspeaker from the ministry building's front steps.

READ | Beirut blast: Lebanon leaders face rage

"We call on all the anguished Lebanese people to take to the streets to demand the prosecution of all the corrupt," he said.

An explosion at Beirut port Tuesday that is widely blamed on the incompetence and corruption of the ruling elite killed at least 158 people, wounded 6 000 and made hundreds of thousands homeless.

Rammah, who stressed the protest camp was "not against one specific person but against a system that destroyed the country", urged the international community to boycott the government.

"We call all our Arab allies and other allied nations and the Arab League and the United Nations to consider our revolution as the real representative of the Lebanese people," he said.

Solidarity

His call came amid intense diplomatic activity in solidarity with disaster-struck Lebanon and on the eve of an international donor conference.

Four days since the blast, grief gave way to rage, with a large demonstration Saturday that was reminiscent of the unprecedented nationwide and cross-sectarian protest movement that erupted in October.

BEIRUT, LEBANON - AUGUST 08: A protester runs with
A protester runs with a flare that he will throw at Lebanese Army soldiers while protesting against the government.

Around 200 people occupied the foreign ministry compound, which lies on an upmarket street in central Beirut.

Their entry into the ministry appeared to have been facilitated by the damage the historical building sustained in Tuesday's monster explosion.

Some of the protesters pulled the portrait of President Michel Aoun off the wall and smashed it on the ground, an AFP correspondent there said.

Related Links
Beirut blast: Death toll rises to 158 as police clash with disgruntled citizens
More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry
Beirut blast: Lebanon's leaders face rage, calls for reform after tragic explosion claims 149 lives
Read more on:
lebanon
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 924 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
41% - 886 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
17% - 360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

13h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.62
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.88)
Gold
2034.21
(+0.05)
Silver
28.28
(+0.09)
Platinum
961.50
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.55
(-1.53)
Palladium
2166.01
(+0.63)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo