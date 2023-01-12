1m ago

add bookmark

'Growing crisis': UN sounds alarm on rising acute child malnutrition

accreditation
  • The United Nations has sounded the alarm on child malnutrition affecting several countries, especially in the middle East and Africa.
  • The UN says climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to this problem.
  • It says more than 30 million children face malnutrition.

The United Nations called Thursday for urgent funding to help 30 million children suffering from acute malnutrition "before it is too late" in countries being hammered by the food crisis.

UN agencies said conflict, climate shocks, the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs were leaving an increasing number of children badly malnourished.

"Currently, more than 30 million children in the 15 worst-affected countries suffer from wasting - or acute malnutrition - and eight million of these children are severely wasted, the deadliest form of undernutrition," five UN agencies said in a joint statement.

The 15 countries are Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen.

Soaring food prices were aggravating food shortages and displacing populations, the UN said, as well as hindering access to affordable essential nutrition.

The joint statement called for greater investment to support its efforts to meet the "unprecedented needs of this growing crisis, before it is too late".

Its plan aims to prevent, detect and treat acute malnutrition among children with interventions in the food, health, water and sanitation, and social protection systems.

PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

"This situation is likely to deteriorate even further in 2023," said Food and Agriculture Organisation chief Qu Dongyu.

"We must ensure availability, affordability and accessibility of healthy diets," it said.

The joint agency plan will target children aged under five; pregnant and breastfeeding women; and women and caregivers of children under five.

"Today's cascading crises are leaving millions of children wasted and have made it harder for them to access key services," said Catherine Russell, head of the UN children's agency Unicef.

"Wasting is painful for the child, and in severe cases, can lead to death or permanent damage to children's growth and development," she said.

"We can and must turn this nutrition crisis around through proven solutions to prevent, detect, and treat child wasting early."

Children with acute malnutrition have weakened immune systems and are at higher risk of dying from common childhood diseases.

Those that survive could face lifelong growth and development challenges.

"The global food crisis is also a health crisis, and a vicious cycle: malnutrition leads to disease, and disease leads to malnutrition," said World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Urgent support is needed now in the hardest-hit countries to protect children's lives and health, including ensuring critical access to healthy foods and nutrition services, especially for women and children."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationspoverty
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 1403 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Gold
1,891.43
+0.8%
Silver
23.75
+1.4%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.67
+3.1%
Top 40
72,486
+0.1%
All Share
78,628
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,592
-0.1%
Industrial 25
98,769
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,066
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo