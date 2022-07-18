19m ago

add bookmark

Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday.
A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
  • A gunman opened fire in a shopping mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday, killing three people.
  • A bystander fatally shot the assailant and two other people were injured. 
  • Police did not release the names of the victims, gunman or bystander.

A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday before a bystander fatally shot the assailant, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said.

Two other people were injured in the incident, which took place in the early evening at Greenwood Park Mall, the Indianapolis Star reported.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison told reporters. He described the armed bystander as a 22-year-old man.

The shooter was alone and had a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, according to the newspaper.

Police did not release the names of the victims, gunman or bystander. Shoppers and mall employees scattered at the sound of gunfire or hid.

The shootings occurred amid widespread concerns over the drumbeat of US shootings in schools, workplaces and public areas that regularly make headlines.

A spate of gun massacres since May at a New York grocery store, a Texas elementary school and an Illinois Independence Day parade have renewed fierce US debate over gun regulations.

The US House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation this week that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday. It is not expected to pass the Senate.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1481 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4847 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1532 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.04
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,714.86
+0.4%
Silver
18.83
+0.6%
Palladium
1,877.56
+2.4%
Platinum
863.01
+1.2%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
0.0%
All Share
65,089
0.0%
Resource 10
57,466
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo