1h ago

add bookmark

Hairy panic, Covid cats, sunless Stockholm and an exploding spaceship: The week's offbeat stories

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Here's a weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.

Italian humour

A book about far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini entitled Why Salvini Deserves Trust, Respect and Admiration is topping the country's bestseller lists.

Open the cover of the weighty-looking treatise by "political analyst" Alex Green and you find 110 blank pages.

Salvini, whose so-called "reverse Midas touch" has seen his party lose two regional polls this year, has been unusually tight-lipped about the tome. Its publishers, however, are laughing all the way to the bank.

Armpit adverts 

Umpires in Australia's Big Bash cricket league are now wearing advertising for deodorant under their armpits.

Because umpires raise their arms when a player hits a four or a six, Rexona antiperspirant said the underarm endorsement is "a vertible petri dish of positive emotions".

The brand is also trying to trademark its invention as "pit-vertising".

Hairy panic

Staying in Australia, people in a Melbourne suburb were trapped in their homes by a storm of tumbleweeds, known as "hairy panic" Down Under.

Optimist of the week

Elon Musk wins for tweeting "Mars, here we come!" minutes after his protoytpe SpaceX Starship exploded in a ball of flames at a test launch in Texas.

Smile Sweden!

Spare a thought for residents of Stockholm. They have not seen the sun so far this month.

The mood was already morose because of the pandemic, but many now fear the Swedish capital could be on course to match its 1934 record when there wasn't a single hour of sunshine in the whole month of December.

Too late already for its far north, where the sun set for the winter on Tuesday.

Russian cats 

They are not quite in the fat cat league of Choupette, the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's pampered moggie who got part of her master's $200 million fortune, but the cats of the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg got the cream this week.

French doctor Christophe Batard left the mousers who live in the museum's basement 3 000 euros. Cats were first brought to the old imperial capital from Kazan in 1745 by the kindly Empress Elizabeth, the only Russian ruler never to have executed anyone.

We need some education

Beards may be a sign of authority in Iran, but state television admitted they went too far in presenting Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters to viewers as a "political expert".

The outspoken British singer, who had qualified US president elect Joe Biden as a "warmongering servant of the oligarchy that rules the USA", was instead described as someone with "activities in the field of socio-political music".

Stay away from lions

If there wasn't already enough reasons to give lions a wide berth, four at Barcelona Zoo have got Covid-19.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elon muskaustraliaswedencoronavirusanimals
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 3477 votes
No, I will not
40% - 3205 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

12h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
view
ZAR/USD
15.11
(-1.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.32
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.88)
Gold
1837.95
(+0.13)
Silver
23.94
(-0.07)
Platinum
1015.00
(-0.97)
Brent Crude
50.38
(+2.84)
Palladium
2322.50
(-0.17)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo