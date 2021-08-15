Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304

The death toll from the Haiti earthquake has reached 304.

Rescue workers are trying to find survivors.

The quake measured 7.2.

Rescue workers were scrambling to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

The epicentre of the shaking, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals fleeing for safety starting around 08:30 (12:30 GMT) on Saturday, was about 160km by road west of the centre of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

Churches, businesses, schools and homes crumbled in the quake that trapped hundreds of victims under rubble and left at least 1 800 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said.

Rescuers raced against the clock to find survivors, with the civil protection tweeting that efforts by "both professional rescuers and members of the public have led to many people being pulled from the rubble", adding that already overburdened hospitals continue to receive injured.

Hours after the quake, the agency announced the death toll had jumped to 304, ticking upward throughout the day from a first report of 29 fatalities.

Hospitals hard hit

The long initial quake was felt in much of the Caribbean, emanating from the epicentre at Haiti's southwestern peninsula.

The civil protection said at least 160 people were killed in the country's South department alone.

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital," said 21-year-old Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicentre.

Hospitals in the regions hardest hit by the quake were already struggling to provide emergency care and at least three were completely full, according to Jerry Chandler, head of the civil protection agency.

The health ministry quickly dispatched personnel and medicine to the southwestern peninsula, but their arrival could be hampered by insecurity that has for months plagued the poorest country in the Americas.

The US and other nations swiftly pledged support to the crisis-wracked country, with US President Joe Biden approving "immediate" aid efforts and Haiti's neighbour Dominican Republic shipping 10 000 food rations and medical equipment.

A medical brigade of 253 Cuban doctors deployed in Haiti was traveling to treat the injured and adapt a Port-au-Prince hospital until now used for Covid-19 patients, their head said on Cuban television.

In Ecuador, Quito Fire Department said it was preparing to send a team of 34 personnel specialised in urban search and rescue. Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela also offered help while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Haitians "can count on the support of Spain to come through this terrible event".

Screaming bystanders

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father is Haitian, said she was going to donate her prize money from an upcoming tournament to help quake victims.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka wrote on Twitter.

Images circulated on social media showed people frantically trying to pull people from the ruins of caved-in buildings, while screaming bystanders sought safety in the streets outside their homes.

"Houses and their surrounding walls have collapsed. The roof of the cathedral has fallen down," resident Job Joseph told AFP from the hard-hit city of Jeremie on Haiti's far western end.

Heavy damage was reported in the centre of the city, which is home to around 200 000 people and composed primarily of single-story residences and buildings.

The damage in the city of Les Cayes appeared to be significant, including the collapse of a multi-story hotel.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who surveyed the damage via helicopter, declared a state of emergency for one month while calling on the nation to "show solidarity" and not panic.

