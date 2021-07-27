40m ago

Haitian presidential security chief arrested over assassination

  • Haitian Security chief Jean Laguel Civil has been arrested following the assassination of Jovenel Moise.
  • He is in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas.
  • 20 Columbian mercenaries have been arrested.

Haitian police said on Monday they had arrested the head of Jovenel Moise's security as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's 7 July assassination.

Security chief Jean Laguel Civil is suspected of involvement in the plot that saw Moise killed at his home in the middle of the night by armed commandos who bypassed the president's guards without firing a shot.

READ | Roiled by presidential assassination, Haiti swears in new PM

Civil had already been placed in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas, near Port-au-Prince.

"I can confirm that Jean Laguel Civil was arrested Monday by police as part of the investigation into the assassination of president Jovenel Moise," said police spokesperson Marie Michelle Verrier.

Port-au-Prince commissioner Bed-Ford Claude had already ordered immigration authorities to prohibit four police officers who were responsible for Moise's security from leaving the country.

Police on Monday also issued a warrant for Wendelle Coq Thelot, a judge for the highest court in the country who had been fired by Moise.

Details of the assassination remain unclear, but newly installed Prime Minister Ariel Henry has promised to bring Moise's killers to justice.

Police have arrested some 20 Colombian mercenaries as part of the plot they say was organised by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.

