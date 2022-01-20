1h ago

add bookmark

Haitian wanted in president's killing extradited to US

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images
  • Rodolphe Jaar was arrested in Miami on Wednesday after being extradited from the Dominican Republic.
  • The Haitian is wanted in the assassination of the country's president and will be the second person to stand trial in the United States.
  • Jaar was to make an initial court appearance on Thursday to hear the charges against him.

A Haitian wanted in the assassination of the country's president was arrested in Miami on Wednesday after being extradited from the Dominican Republic, a US Justice Department official said.

Rodolphe Jaar will be the second person to stand trial in the United States over the killing of Jovenel Moise in July last year, after a retired Colombian soldier was charged on 4 January for his alleged role in the murder.

Jaar fled from Haiti after the attack at the presidential palace and was arrested in the neighbouring Dominican Republic on 7 January, exactly six months after the assassination.

Jaar was to make an initial court appearance on Thursday to hear the charges against him, the Justice Department official said.

The department has not explained why Jaar or Palacios is being charged in the United States rather than in Haiti.

The Miami Herald said Jaar is a businessman who served jail time in the United States for cocaine trafficking a decade ago.

Last Friday, police in Jamaica arrested a former Haitian senator, Jean Joel Joseph, also wanted in his country in connection to Moise's killing.

More than 40 people have been arrested over the attack, but much remains unknown, especially who ordered it.

The assassination deepened an already dramatic crisis in Haiti, which is suffering from a lack of security, soaring gang violence and a spate of kidnappings.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jovenel moisehaiti
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.81
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,840.82
0.0%
Silver
24.14
-0.1%
Palladium
2,043.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,039.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,306
-0.3%
All Share
75,974
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,192
+0.3%
Industrial 25
95,204
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,027
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo