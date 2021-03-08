20m ago

Harry and Meghan's racism allegations are 'a matter for the palace,' says Boris Johnson's office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not watch a televised interview with Prince Harry and Meghan broadcast overnight, but any matters arising from the interview are a matter for the palace, Johnson's spokesperson said on Monday.

"Obviously it is a matter for the palace," the spokesperson said when asked about Meghan's comments that someone in Britain's royal family raised concerns about how dark the couple's son's skin might be.

READ | Meghan and Harry on racism, suicide, and leaving the palace in bombshell interview

"You've got what the prime minister said previously about there being no place whatsoever for racism in this country, he's said that on a number of occasions."

