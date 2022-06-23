23 Jun

add bookmark

Harvard University should be sued over 'horrific' slave photos, court rules

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Part of the Harvard University campus.
Part of the Harvard University campus.
Maddie Meyer, Gett Images

Massachusetts' highest court on Thursday ruled that Harvard University can be sued for mistreating a descendent of slaves who were forced to be photographed for an 1850 study by a professor trying to prove the inferiority of Black people.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Harvard's "horrific, historic role" in creating the images meant it had a duty to respond carefully to Tamara Lanier's requests for information about them, which she said the university failed to do.

But the court said the Ivy League school does not need to hand over the photos to Lanier, concluding that despite the "egregious" circumstances she had no rightful property interest in them.

The decision partially revives a lawsuit the Connecticut woman filed in 2019. Josh Koskoff, Lanier's lawyer, in a statement called the ruling a "historic win."

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard said it was reviewing the decision.

The images depict Renty Taylor and his daughter Delia, slaves on a South Carolina plantation who were forced to disrobe for photos taken for a racist study by Harvard Professor Louis Agassiz.

Justice Scott Kafker wrote that Harvard had "cavalierly" dismissed Lanier's claims of an ancestral link and disregarded her requests for information about how it was using the images, including when the school used Renty's image on a book cover.

Kafker said Harvard's conduct meant a jury could reasonably determine it recklessly caused Lanier to suffer emotional distress through its "extreme and outrageous conduct."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
harvard universityuseducationcrimes and courts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 1635 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 799 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 1433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,822.61
0.0%
Silver
20.91
-0.2%
Palladium
1,866.50
+1.2%
Platinum
915.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,019
0.0%
All Share
65,295
0.0%
Resource 10
64,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
74,589
0.0%
Financial 15
15,330
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo