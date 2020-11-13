48m ago

add bookmark

'Has it finished?' Brazil's Bolsonaro questions the US election

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Jair Bolsonaro
President Jair Bolsonaro
Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked on Thursday whether the vote in the US was really over.
  • Talking to supporters outside his official residence, Bolsonaro was asked what he thought of the American election result.
  • The Brazilian leader is approaching a week without passing on congratulations to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of Republican President Donald Trump and one of the few prominent world leaders still not to have congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on his election win, asked on Thursday whether the vote in the US was really over.

Talking to supporters outside his official residence, Bolsonaro was asked what he thought of the American election result.

"But has it finished, have the elections already finished?," he asked the supporter, breaking into a smile before posing for selfies.

The Brazilian leader, who had vowed to be the first to congratulate Trump on his re-election, is approaching a week without passing on congratulations to Biden, who has been projected to win the majority of both the popular and electoral vote.

The Brazilian leader's posture could herald a rocky start in relations with Biden, whose agenda with Brazil would likely include addressing Amazon deforestation and human rights.

On Tuesday, he also took a swipe at Biden referring to him as a "candidate" and taking issue with a comment Biden said during a US presidential debate that Brazil should fight deforestation with foreign help or face unspecified "economic consequences."

"We saw recently there a great candidate for head of state say that if I don't put out the fire in the Amazon, he will put up commercial barriers against Brazil," Bolsonaro said.

"And how can we deal with all that? Just diplomacy is not enough ... When saliva runs out, one has to have gunpowder, otherwise it doesn't work."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
EXPLAINER | Why recounts rarely change the results of US elections
LIVE | China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win
Can Trump block Biden's victory?
Read more on:
jair bolsonarojoe bidendonald trumpusbrazilus elections 2020
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 95 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
18% - 242 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
74% - 983 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.61
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.01)
Gold
1877.60
(+0.12)
Silver
24.21
(-0.08)
Platinum
888.00
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2341.88
(+1.00)
All Share
57103.87
(+0.13)
Top 40
52449.34
(+0.22)
Financial 15
11473.04
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
79835.91
(+0.35)
Resource 10
51468.23
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo