24m ago

Share

Hawaii cannot ban guns on beaches, US judge rules

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A US federal judge has blocked the state of Hawaii from enforcing a ban on firearms in a number of public areas.
A US federal judge has blocked the state of Hawaii from enforcing a ban on firearms in a number of public areas.
iStock
  • A federal judge has blocked the state of Hawaii from enforcing a recently enacted ban on firearms on its prized beaches and in other areas including banks, bars and parks.
  • US District Judge Leslie Kobayashi on Tuesday concluded that the prohibitions likely infringed on the rights of permit-carrying gun owners to carry firearms in public.
  • The measure was challenged by three Hawaii residents and the gun rights group Hawaii Firearms Coalition.

A federal judge has blocked the state of Hawaii from enforcing a recently enacted ban on firearms on its prized beaches and in other areas including banks, bars and parks, citing last year's landmark US Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights.

US District Judge Leslie Kobayashi in Honolulu on Tuesday concluded that the prohibitions likely infringed on the rights of permit-carrying gun owners to carry firearms in public under the US Constitution's Second Amendment.

Those restrictions were enacted after the conservative-majority Supreme Court in June 2022 declared for the first time that the Second Amendment's guarantee of a person's right to "keep and bear arms" protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

That decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, announced a new test for assessing firearms laws, saying restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

READ | Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, children among 28 injured

The ruling prompted Hawaiian lawmakers to pass a bill that Democratic Governor Josh Green signed into law in June that sought to comply with the decision while deterring gun violence by barring firearms in "sensitive places."

The measure was challenged by three Hawaii residents and the gun rights group Hawaii Firearms Coalition, who called the prohibitions unconstitutional.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez's office argued the law was consistent with historical gun regulations and served a state interest in protecting public safety, including on crowded beaches where children and families congregate.

But while Kobayashi acknowledged the important role beaches play in Hawaii's economy, "the state does not provide any evidence that this nation has a historical tradition of regulating or prohibiting the carrying of firearms on beaches."

Kobayashi, an appointee of Democratic then-President Barack Obama, said Hawaii's ban on guns in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol likewise failed due to the "confounding" and "curious" way the Supreme Court defined what constitutes a "historical tradition" of gun regulation.

She issued a temporary restraining order barring enforcement of those provisions. Representatives for Lopez and the plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supreme courtuslegislationgun control
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
16% - 190 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 397 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 447 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 59 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 70 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.99
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.18
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.86
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
888.92
-1.2%
Palladium
1,232.98
+1.1%
Gold
1,916.62
-0.5%
Silver
22.67
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.17
+1.0%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

14h ago

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo