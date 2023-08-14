1h ago

Share

Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A caretaker hangs a no trespassing sign at the site of a home destroyed by the Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii on 13 August 2023. The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century was expected to cross the 100-mark Sunday 13 August, fueling criticism that government inaction contributed to the heavy loss of life.
A caretaker hangs a no trespassing sign at the site of a home destroyed by the Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii on 13 August 2023. The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century was expected to cross the 100-mark Sunday 13 August, fueling criticism that government inaction contributed to the heavy loss of life.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
  • Nearly 100 people have been declared dead on the island of Maui as of Sunday.
  • The wildfire was the deadliest in the United States since 1918.
  • No emergency sirens sounded, and some residents said they received no warning about the blaze.

The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century ticked towards 100 Sunday, fuelling criticism that government inaction contributed to the heavy loss of life.

At least 96 people were confirmed to have died as of Sunday night, but officials warned the figure was likely to rise as recovery crews with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina.

The historic coastal town on the island of Maui was almost destroyed by the fast-moving inferno early Wednesday morning, with survivors saying there had been no warnings.

READ | 'Nobody told us jack': Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89

When asked Sunday why none of the island's sirens had been activated, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono said she would wait for the results of an investigation announced by the state's attorney general.

"I'm not going to make any excuses for this tragedy," Hirono, a Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union."

"We are really focused, as far as I'm concerned, on the need for rescue, and, sadly, the location of more bodies."

More than 2 200 buildings were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, according to official estimates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said:

The remains we're finding are from a fire that melted metal. When we pick up the remains... they fall apart

That was making identification difficult, he added, appealing for those with missing relatives to give DNA samples that might speed up the process.

Pelletier said cadaver dogs still had a vast area to search in the hunt for what could still be hundreds of people who are unaccounted for.

"We're going as fast as we can. But just so you know, three percent - that's what's been searched with the dogs," he said.

Questions over alert system

The wildfire is the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to nonprofit research group the National Fire Protection Association.

The death toll surpassed 2018's Camp Fire in California, which virtually wiped the small town of Paradise off the map and killed 86 people.

Questions are being asked about how prepared authorities were for the catastrophe, despite the islands' exposure to natural hazards such as tsunamis, earthquakes and violent storms.

In its emergency management plan last year, the State of Hawaii described the risk wildfires posed to people as being "low."

Yet the layers of warning that are intended to buffer a citizenry if disaster strikes appear not to have operated.

Survivors and churchgoers pray
Survivors and churchgoers pray during a Sunday church service held by Pastor Brown of Lahaina's Grace Baptist Church, at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku, central Maui, Hawaii on 13 August 2023.

Maui suffered numerous power outages during the crisis, preventing many residents from receiving emergency alerts on their cell phones.

No emergency sirens sounded and many Lahaina residents spoke of learning about the blaze from neighbours running down the street or seeing it for themselves.

"The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us jack," resident Vilma Reed, 63, told AFP.

Reed said:

You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us.

Reed, whose house was destroyed by the blaze, said she was dependent on handouts and the kindness of strangers, and was sleeping in a car with her daughter, grandson and two cats.

The New York Times reported Sunday that firefighters sent to tackle the flames found some hydrants had run dry.

"There was just no water in the hydrants," the paper quoted firefighter Keahi Ho as saying.

Roadblocks

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church, which was leveled in the blaze, gathered Sunday in a coffee shop in Kahului for two hours of solace.

Pastor Arza Brown led the service in his sandals, the only shoes that survived the blaze that destroyed his house.

But the trappings of ministry were far from his mind as he comforted fellow evacuees.

"That's one thing about getting together today -- just to be with each other and encourage each other," he said.


For some survivors, the difficult days after the tragedy were being worsened by what they see as official intransigence, with roadblocks preventing them from getting back to their homes.

Maui police said the public would not be allowed into Lahaina while safety assessments and searches were ongoing - even some of those who could prove they lived there.

Maui's fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heat wave baking the US southwest.

Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc. Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating natural hazards, making them both more likely and more deadly.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ushawaiiwildfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
12% - 653 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
88% - 4697 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

1h ago

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

2h ago

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.08
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.75
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
909.02
-0.3%
Palladium
1,290.71
-0.4%
Gold
1,913.75
0.0%
Silver
22.69
-0.0%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
70,850
-0.8%
All Share
76,360
-0.8%
Resource 10
58,757
-2.7%
Industrial 25
106,507
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,183
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

3h ago

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

4h ago

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

4h ago

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

4h ago

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo