'He is behind bars': Tip leads police to arrest suspected Texas mass murderer

  • Francisco Oropesa was arrested after an extensive manhunt.
  • He is accused of killing five of his neighbours in Texas.
  • Police acted on a tip.

Police on Tuesday captured a man suspected of shooting five Texas neighbours to death and leading multiple agencies on a four-day manhunt, after a tip led them to a home in a nearby town where he was caught hiding beneath laundry, officials said.

The bloodshed erupted on Friday after neighbours asked the suspect to stop firing his semiautomatic rifle in his yard because it kept their baby awake. 

Instead, the man reloaded and entered the next-door home of Honduran immigrants, killing five, including an 8-year-old boy, officials said.

The suspect had been identified as Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national who immigration officials said had been deported from the US four times since 2009.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that officials acted on a tip from an unidentified person who would now be eligible for an $80 000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

Capers said:

He is behind bars, and he will live out his life behind bars for killing those five.

He added that Oropesa would be held on $5 million bail for five counts of murder.

The victims were killed in the town of Cleveland, Texas, and the suspect arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, roughly 27km due west. Both are about 80km north of Houston.

READ | 'Five people died in my county': Rewards offered as police hunt Texas gunman who killed 5 neighbours

The arrest came as the FBI said it was working with law enforcement agencies nationwide and in Mexico in an expanded, four-day manhunt.

As of Sunday, the suspect's trail had grown cold, but multiple agencies rapidly mobilised, joining the sheriff's department and the FBI, upon receiving the tip.

This handout image released by the FBI shows suspe
This handout image released by the FBI shows suspect Francisco Oropesa who has now been captured.
This handout image obtained from the FBI shows a p
This handout image obtained from the FBI shows a picture of Francisco Oropesa, who is believed to have shot dead five neighbours after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard in Texas. The drunken gunman apparently stormed into the crowded house and opened fire, reportedly infuriated by the request to stop shooting his semi-automatic weapon in his yard because the noise was keeping a baby awake.

Officers from the US Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the US Border Patrol Tactical Unit carried out the arrest about an hour and 15 minutes after receiving the tip, said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul.

Most of the victims were shot in the head. 

All were from Honduras and among the 10 people living at the address but were not all family members, Capers said.

The victims were identified as:

  • Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25;
  • Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21;
  • Julisa Molina Rivera, 31;
  • Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and
  • Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

AFP reported that the FBI in Houston said that more than 250 law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies were involved in the search and Texas Governor Greg Abbott worked with state and local officials to ensure they had all available resources to find Oropesa.

CNN reported that Oropesa had been deported from the US at least four times since 2009, citing a source from US immigration authorities, adding that his current immigration status was unclear.

The Honduran foreign minister, Enrique Reina, called for the gunman to face "the full weight of the law".

In response to yet another US mass shooting, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that "the president believes prayers alone are not enough."


