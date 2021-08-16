1h ago

'He told me he couldn't breathe' - Death toll in massive Haiti earthquake jumps to over 1 200

  • The death toll in Haiti in the wake of a powerful earthquake has jumped to over 1 200 people.
  • The streets are filled with heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as people lifting rubble by hand.
  • The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen.

Les Cayes – The death toll from Haiti's powerful earthquake jumped to over 1 200 on Sunday, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president's assassination.

In Les Cayes, as in other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of their houses – or what remained of them – amid fears of new aftershocks.

The streets there were filled with the grinding of heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as the quieter sounds of people pulling away rubble by hand while searching for the missing.

Rescue workers search through destroyed buildings
Rescue workers search through destroyed buildings in Les Cayes on 15 August 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti.

"Thanks to God and also to my phone, I'm alive," said Marcel Francois, who was rescued from his collapsed two-storey home in Les Cayes.

WATCH | Chaos in Haiti in wake of devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake

His younger brother Job Francois said a desperate-sounding Marcel had called to say, "'Come save me, I'm under the concrete'... He told me he couldn't breathe, that he was dying."

The neighbours and Job spent hours freeing him and his 10-year-old daughter from the heavy debris.

At least 1 297 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck on Saturday, about 160km to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a massive 2010 quake.

Some 13 600 buildings were destroyed and more than 13 700 were damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 5 700 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said in an update.

Pledges to help, provide aid

Rescuers faced new pressure with Tropical Depression Grace approaching, raising fears of torrential rainfall, flash floods and mudslides from late on Monday, according to the US National Weather Service.

The United States and other nations have pledged to help Haiti cope with this latest disaster.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday and said the United States was "already putting resources in place" to bolster the country's emergency response, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

USAID head Samantha Power tweeted on Sunday that her agency had deployed a 65-person urban search and rescue team – equipped with "specialised tools, equipment & medical supplies" – to join an earthquake disaster response team already in Haiti.

US Southern Command said it established a joint military task force for Haiti on Sunday and deployed a team to the country to assess impacted areas with aerial surveillance. Four helicopters were also dispatched to provide airlift support.

Assassination of president

Haiti's neighbour, the Dominican Republic, said it was shipping 10 000 food rations and medical equipment. Mexico also sent an aid shipment. Cuba and Ecuador dispatched medical or search-and-rescue teams.

Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela also offered help, as did the United Nations.

Henry said:

We want to plan a better adapted response than in 2010 after the earthquake – all aid coming from abroad should be coordinated by the Civil Protection agency.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in January 2010 left much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities in ruins, killing more than 200 000.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were left homeless in that disaster, which also destroyed 60% of Haiti's healthcare system, leaving authorities and the international humanitarian community with a colossal challenge.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiralling gang violence and Covid-19.


