50m ago

Share

'He will be charged and stand trial for his crimes': Atlanta hospital shooting suspect arrested

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Deion Patterson allegedly shot five people at a hospital.
  • One person died and four were injured.
  • Authorities arrested him.

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting five people - one of whom died - at an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday, authorities in the southern US city said.

One person was killed and four were injured when Deion Patterson allegedly opened fire in a hospital waiting room just after 12:00 (17:00 GMT). 

Patterson then allegedly stole a truck that had been left running at a nearby gas station and fled.

A manhunt went into the night before Patterson was apprehended outside the city in neighbouring Cobb County.

"Law enforcement have taken the suspect into custody," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at a news conference on Wednesday evening.

Dickens added:

He will be charged and stand trial for his crimes.

Patterson was detained "without incident", said Cobb County police chief Stuart VanHoozer.

The victims, all women, were aged between 25 and 71, police said at an earlier news conference.

Police chief Darin Schierbaum said local authorities received assistance in the search for Patterson from multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Secret Service.

Patterson had been accompanied in the hospital waiting room by his mother, who was not injured in the shooting, Schierbaum said. CNN reported he became "enraged" during a visit before opening fire.

It was too soon to know if any of the victims were targeted specifically, Schierbaum added. 

The suspect's family cooperated with the investigation, he said.

Police officers work the scene of a shooting at a
Police officers work the scene of a shooting at a Northside Hospital medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

As police were scouring the greater Atlanta area, they published a photo of Patterson, wearing dark pants, a hood over his head and a white surgical mask, wielding a handgun.

Television footage showed police and other law enforcement officers deployed at the scene. Multiple ambulances were also present.

The shooting sent several schools near the hospital into temporary lockdown.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have dispatched officers at every school for today's dismissal," Atlanta Public Schools announced on its website once the lockdowns were lifted.

The White House said US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the shooting.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president's hands were tied on "more steps to deal with the violence that we're seeing in our communities or schools or churches".

"American people should be able to feel free to go into a grocery store, to go to church," Jean-Pierre said.

There have been more than 190 mass shootings - defined as four or more people wounded or killed - so far this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

With more firearms than inhabitants, the US has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any developed country: 49 000 in 2021, up from 45 000 the year before.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you gotten your hands on the popular Prime energy drink?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, I'm not wasting my money
94% - 3095 votes
Yes, my stockpile is sorted
2% - 54 votes
Had to find some for my kids
4% - 146 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.23
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,048.86
-1.9%
Palladium
1,436.13
+0.2%
Gold
2,035.20
-0.2%
Silver
25.54
-0.2%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
72,316
-0.4%
All Share
77,937
-0.4%
Resource 10
69,867
+0.7%
Industrial 25
105,192
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,479
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo