Heathrow Airport says UK border gates affected by 'systems failure'

Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, said on Friday that a systems failure is affecting the e-gates which allow people to cross the border in the airport, adding that the issue was also affecting other points of entry.

The e-gates are staffed and operate by Britain's Border Force.

"Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible," Heathrow said on Twitter.

It later tweeted that the issue has been resolved, and that the situation is being monitored.

Earlier today, a systems failure impacted the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force. This issue, which impacted a number of ports of entry, has since been resolved and the e-gates at Heathrow are back up and running again. (1/2) — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 24, 2021