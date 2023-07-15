58m ago

Share

Heavy rains, flooding leave seven dead in South Korea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This handout photo taken and released on July 15, 2023 by the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters shows South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors at a house destroyed by flood waters after heavy rains in Yecheon.
This handout photo taken and released on July 15, 2023 by the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters shows South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors at a house destroyed by flood waters after heavy rains in Yecheon.
Handout / Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters / AF

Seven people have been killed and three were missing as heavy rains flooded South Korea, officials said on Saturday, with thousands told to evacuate their homes due to an overflowing dam.

Over the last three days, heavy rainfall has submerged counties across the country, with local media reports suggesting the death toll may rise later Saturday.

More than 6 400 residents in the central county of Goesan were ordered to evacuate early Saturday as the Goesan Dam began overflowing from the downpour and submerging low-lying villages nearby, the interior ministry said.

The seven people killed since Friday died in rain-related landslides and building collapse, it added.

Two of the three people reported missing were swept away when a river overflowed in North Gyeongsang province, the ministry said.

READ | 'We express our condolences to those who died': 6 feared dead in torrential Japan rain

All regular train service nationwide was suspended as of 14:00 (5:00 GMT), although KTX bullet trains remained operational with potential schedule adjustments, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged officials to respond to river overflows and landslides "preemptively", and requested support for rescue operations from the defence ministry.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreafloodweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3084 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
972.55
+0.8%
Palladium
1,272.04
-0.6%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo