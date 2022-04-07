23m ago

add bookmark

Heavy rains in Sydney flood streets, trigger evacuations

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Heavy rain hit Sydney, and more is predicted.
  • Roads were flooded and triggering evacuations.
  • Warragamba Dam is expected to spill over.

Torrential rain pummelled Australia's east coast on Thursday with Sydney receiving nearly a month's rain overnight, submerging the city's roads in flash floods and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more rain through the day.

A man swept away by floodwaters in the city's northwest was rescued by emergency crews, media reported, while footage on social media showed vehicles struggling to cross waterlogged streets, fallen trees and debris floating in rivers.

READ | Flooded Australian towns brace for more rains, several people still missing

Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged Sydney's five million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuation orders.

Overflow from a fuel pit at a site owned by oil refiner Ampol in Sydney's south caused oil to mix with flood waters but emergency crews said the spill has been contained and that there was no risk of danger in the area.

Sydney has received 1 226.8mm of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1 213mm. 

A resident comes out of his house inundated with f
A resident comes out of his house inundated with floodwaters along the overflowing Hawkesbury River in the Windsor suburb of Sydney.

The tourist hot spot of Bondi recorded around 170mm over the 24-hour period to 09:00 on Thursday (23:00 GMT on Wednesday), the weather bureau said. 

Over the next 24 hours, Sydney could get up to 180mm of rain, the bureau said.

Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall, for the second straight year, with most rivers at capacity even before the latest drenching. 

Warragamba Dam, Sydney's major water supply, is expected to spill over on Friday, authorities said.

Three intense weather systems in six weeks have pounded eastern Australia, with several parts of northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland clocking record rains and Sydney registering its wettest March on record.

Climate change is also widely believed to be a contributing to the severe weather, which has raised questions about how prepared Australia is.

Several towns across northern New South Wales are still battling to clear tons of debris after two separate devastating floods in March but the latest weather event has smashed the state's central and southern coast.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 4960 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2079 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.27
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.03
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,927.27
+0.1%
Silver
24.37
-0.3%
Palladium
2,231.00
+1.5%
Platinum
949.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
66,932
-0.6%
All Share
73,941
-0.6%
Resource 10
79,261
-1.3%
Industrial 25
80,250
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,321
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

05 Apr

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo