1h ago

add bookmark

High flying North Korean general promoted to senior party role

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • North Korean general Pak Jong Chon was promoted to presidium.
  • It is the highest decision making body in the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
  • Pak is responsible for the country's short-range missile programme.

North Korea has promoted a general long seen as a rising star in the country's powerful military and a crucial player in its missile programme, to one of the country's most powerful decision-making bodies, according to state media.

Pak Jong Chon will take up a position in the presidium of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and will also serve as secretary of the party's Central Committee, the KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

READ | North Koreans worry over 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media says

In recent years, Pak has been promoted to a full four-star Army general, led the military as chief of the general staff of the army, and made prominent appearances alongside leader Kim Jong Un, including on a famous horse ride up North Korea's sacred Mt Paektu.

Analysts have attributed his rise in part to his role in developing North Korea's short-range missile programme, which has surged forward since Kim suspended long-range ballistic missile tests in 2018 amid talks with the US.

In July, Kim accused officials of causing a "great crisis" with unspecified coronavirus lapses.

Mounting economic crises

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus, nor has it elaborated on what the crises or lapses were.

Pak Jong Chon has been promoted to the North Korea
Pak Jong Chon has been promoted to the North Korean presidium.

Pak appears to have replaced Ri Pyong Chol, another powerful general, on the presidium, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Analysts say the reshuffle is the most significant personnel change among the core elite in years, and a probable warning from Kim that he will hold them accountable and maintain checks on their power.

Rim Kwang Il, who served as head of North Korea's military intelligence agency, was named as chief of the general staff of the army, while army general Jang Jong Nam was elected as the Minister of Social Security, KCNA said on Tuesday.

The country's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will meet later this month to discuss economic policy and other issues, according to state media, as the country faces mounting economic crises.

On the agenda for the 28 September meeting are "modification and supplementation" of the national economic plan, as well as laws related to city and country development, education and recycling.

North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued UN sanctions, Covid-19 lockdown measures and bad weather.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north korea
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 867 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 3033 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 946 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 425 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.55
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,797.87
+0.2%
Silver
24.34
+0.1%
Palladium
2,362.13
-0.7%
Platinum
1,003.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
59,718
-1.0%
All Share
65,851
-1.0%
Resource 10
62,224
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,325
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,053
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo