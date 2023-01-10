1h ago

add bookmark

Historic UK rocket mission ends in failure

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Britain has failed in its first attempt to launch a rocket from UK soil. 
  • UK-produced satellites have previously had to be sent into orbit via foreign spaceports.
  • Sea monitoring and space weather observation were some of the functions the satelites were to have. 

An attempt to launch the first rocket into orbit from UK soil ended in failure on Tuesday, with scientists reporting an "anomaly" as it neared its goal.

A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 carrying the 70-foot (21-metre) rocket took off from a spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England, at 2202 GMT.

The rocket then detached from the aircraft and ignited as planned at a height of 35 000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland at around 2315 GMT.

But in a series of tweets as the rocket was due to enter orbit and discharge its nine satellites, Virgin Orbit said: "We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information.

"As we find out more, we're removing our previous tweet about reaching orbit. We'll share more info when we can."

The aircraft returned as planned to a subdued Spaceport Cornwall, a consortium that includes Virgin Orbit and the UK Space Agency, at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

READ | SpaceX rocket sends first global water survey mission into orbit

The launch was the first from UK soil. UK-produced satellites have previously had to be sent into orbit via foreign spaceports.

Had the mission been successful, the UK would have been one of only nine countries that could launch craft into Earth's orbit.

Spaceport Cornwall chief Melissa Thorpe told BBC television before the launch:

Joining that really exclusive club of launch nations is so important because it gives us our own access to space... that we've never had before here in the UK.

Hundreds of people watched the launch, named "Start Me Up" after the Rolling Stones song.

The satellites were to have a variety of civil and defence functions, from sea monitoring to help countries detect people smugglers to space weather observation.

The number of space bases in Europe has grown in recent years due to the commercialisation of space.

For a long time, satellites were primarily used for institutional missions by national space agencies but most of Europe's spaceport projects are now private-sector initiatives.

READ | International Space Station swerved to avoid colliding with shrapnel from Russian missile test

The market has exploded with the emergence of small start-ups, modern technology making both rockets and satellites smaller, and the rapidly growing number of applications for satellites.

Some 18 500 small satellites - those weighing less than 500 kilograms (1 100 pounds) - are expected to be launched between 2022 and 2031, compared with 4 600 in the previous decade.

Campaigners, however, criticised the launch.

"Space is the new frontier for military escalation and spending with no real public scrutiny or accountability," said Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) general secretary Kate Hudson.

Drone Wars director Chris Cole denounced a "space arms race which will inevitably lead to greater risk of instability and conflict".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
virgin orbitukspace travelrocket
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
46% - 641 votes
No, his time is up
54% - 753 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.31
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,873.63
+0.1%
Silver
23.51
-0.6%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.65
+1.4%
Top 40
71,614
-0.8%
All Share
77,804
-0.7%
Resource 10
76,904
-0.7%
Industrial 25
97,602
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,827
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo