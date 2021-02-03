56m ago

add bookmark

'Historic victory for climate justice' - French court rules France not doing enough on climate change

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.(File, iStock)
.(File, iStock)

France's government must do more to combat climate change, a French court said on Wednesday, in what environmental campaigners called a landmark ruling that could ramp up pressure on other countries to act on global warning.

The case was brought by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who accused the French state of not living up to its own commitments, including a multi-year plan to cut carbon emissions, and the 2015 Paris Climate accord.

In its ruling, the Administrative Tribunal of Paris said there were "wrongful deficiencies on the part of the state in implementing public policies to allow it to achieve objectives it had set on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

Reacting to the ruling, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told a briefing it was true that not enough had been done in the past, but the current administration was working to address the issues.

The government has previously said it is making huge efforts to respond to global warming, and is doing more than many other countries.

Cécile Duflot, Executive Director of Oxfam France, one of the NGOs that brought the case, called Wednesday's decision "a historic victory for climate justice".

"For the first time, a French court has ruled that the state can be held responsible for its climate commitments." She said the ruling served as "a timely reminder to all governments that actions speak louder than words."

In Brussels on Wednesday, the European Union's top court ruled that Hungary had "systematically and persistently" breached legal limits on air pollution from particulate matter, in some regions for as long as 12 years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
franceglobal warming
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4136 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1938 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
20.46
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.26)
Gold
1833.08
(-0.19)
Silver
26.75
(-0.28)
Platinum
1093.50
(+0.37)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2264.50
(+1.43)
All Share
63010.61
(+0.44)
Top 40
57828.55
(+0.42)
Financial 15
11850.68
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
85954.27
(+0.33)
Resource 10
59967.36
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo