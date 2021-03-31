45m ago

add bookmark

Honduran president's brother Tony Hernandez sentenced to life in prison in US for drug trafficking

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Tony Hernandez, brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking in the US.
  • He will also be forced to pay $138.5 million in forfeiture, which prosecutors in their sentencing memo wrote was "blood money".
  • The 42-year-old Hernandez was convicted on drug charges and related weapons charges in October 2019.

NEW YORK – Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman and brother of the sitting president, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for drug trafficking by a US judge on Tuesday.

Hernandez, 42, was convicted on drug charges and related weapons charges in October 2019. Hernandez will also be forced to pay $138.5 million in forfeiture, which prosecutors in their sentencing memo wrote was "blood money" from drug trafficking.

"This is state-sponsored drug trafficking and this is exactly the type of conduct the government should be targeting, because of the impact it has on Honduras," US prosecutor Matthew Laroche said.

"Honduras is one of the principal drug transhipment places in the world and one of the most violent places in the world."

Laroche went on to say that the "depth of corruption" set Hernandez's case apart.

"He secured protection from investigation, arrest and extradition by paying massive bribes to politicians, like his brother, and like (former president) Porfirio Lobo Sosa," Laroche said.

He said Hernandez had accepted millions in bribes, including $1 million from El Chapo Guzman, to funnel into the ruling National Party's coffers for elections in 2009, 2013, and 2017 to benefit his brother, President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

President Hernandez has denied the allegations and he has not been charged with a crime.

'Hard for the family'

In a voice note released by Honduras' presidency, President Hernandez said he found it "incredible that false testimonies of confessed murderers" were taken seriously.

"What happened today is something hard for the family, hard personally," Hernandez said. "I do not wish it on anyone."

Tony Hernandez's lawyer Peter Brill said he plans to appeal.

"Based upon Tony Hernandez' free choice to engage in a life of drug trafficking for 12 years, a sentence of life imprisonment is richly deserved," US District Judge Kevin Castel said in federal court in Manhattan.

Protesters celebrate outside the US District Court
Protesters celebrate outside the US District Court Southern District of New York on 30 March 2021, after Juan Antonio 'Tony' Hernandez, brother of the president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez, was sentenced to life for drug trafficking.

Court filings laid out that in addition to corrupting institutions to transport at least 185 000kg of cocaine to the United States, Tony Hernandez commanded members of Honduran security forces, controlled drug laboratories, sold machine guns and ammunition, some from the military, to drug traffickers, and helped cause two murders.

President Hernandez has often represented himself as tough on drugs, acting as an ally to the United States in immigration and anti-narcotics operations.

The allegations could complicate the efforts of the new US administration of President Joe Biden to address the causes of migration from Central America by investing $4 billion in the region, including Honduras.

In an indictment in a case earlier this month against now-convicted Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, prosecutors said that Hernandez, who has been president since 2014, used Honduran law enforcement and military officials to protect drug traffickers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
juan orlando hernandezushondurasnarcoticscrimecourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4085 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1222 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.89
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.47
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.47
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.33
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.5)
Gold
1,685.11
(+0.0)
Silver
24.17
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,176.78
(+1.6)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,634.00
(+1.6)
All Share
66,952
(-0.5)
Top 40
61,237
(-0.6)
Financial 15
12,405
(-1.2)
Industrial 25
87,934
(-0.9)
Resource 10
66,928
(+0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo