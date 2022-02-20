1h ago

add bookmark

Hong Kong in 'all-out combat' to contain Covid-19 outbreak with China support

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Hong Kong has started ramping up community isolation in order to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases.
  • On Saturday Hong Kong reported 6 063 new infections.
  • The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal will be turned into a dedicated Covid facility.

Hong Kong is in "all-out combat" to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, the city's number two official said on Sunday, with the ramping up of community isolation and treatment units helped by mainland Chinese construction teams.

With a reported 6 063 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the government said in a statement that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be turned into a dedicated Covid facility with 1 000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, who attended a ground-breaking ceremony at a construction site for nearly 10 000 Covid units at Penny's Bay close to the city's Disneyland resort, said the initiatives would enhance the city's anti-epidemic capacity "within a very short period of time".

READ | How Covid-wracked Hong Kong is reeling two years into pandemic

In what was seen as a rebuke to the Hong Kong authorities' handling of the spiralling outbreak, Chinese President Xi Jinping said fighting the virus must now be their "overriding mission", in comments carried in the state-backed Ta Kung Pao newspaper on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's top civil servant, John Lee, responded in a blog post on Sunday that the city's "government has entered a state of all-out combat. In accordance with President Xi Jinping's important instructions, to stabilise and control the epidemic as the overriding task."

The global financial hub's "dynamic zero-Covid" policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its current woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.

The city's public hospitals have been severely stretched, struggling to cope with an influx of patients including the elderly, many of whom have resisted vaccinations.

Health chief Sophia Chan said the government was considering tightening social distancing rules further.

READ | Hong Kong foreign domestic workers 'abandoned' in virus crisis

While the city has so far ruled out a city-wide lockdown, authorities are examining mandatory testing for its 7.4 million people.

China has sent epidemiologists, critical care experts and over 100 testing personnel to the city, as well as mobile testing vehicles, with authorities saying the outbreak could take up to three months to stabilise.

The conversion of public housing estates, rental of commercial hotels and indoor sport centres will add an extra 20 000 extra units for people who tested positive for Covid but had no or mild symptoms for isolation.

An election to choose the city's next leader, initially scheduled for March, has been postponed to May, adding to uncertainty about the former British colony's future as Beijing imposes its rule.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 465 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
24% - 821 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
63% - 2154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,897.89
0.0%
Silver
23.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,348.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,070.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo