45m ago

Share

Hong Kong police issue arrest warrants for eight overseas activists

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for eight overseas activists. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for eight overseas activists. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
  • Hong Kong police have accused eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences, including foreign collusion and incitement to secession.
  • Rewards are offered for information leading to their arrest.
  • The accused activists, including Nathan Law and Ted Hui, are wanted under Hong Kong's national security law and are based in countries such as the US, UK, and Australia.

Hong Kong police on Monday accused eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences, including foreign collusion and incitement to secession, and offered rewards for information leading to any arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam; unionist Mung Siu-tat; and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi, police told a press conference.

"They have encouraged sanctions ... to destroy Hong Kong and to intimidate officials," Steve Li, an officer with the police's national security department, told reporters.

Issuing wanted notices and rewards of HK$1 million ($127 656) each, police said the assets of the accused would be frozen where possible and warned the public not to support them financially.

The notices accused the activists of asking foreign powers to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

The activists are based in several countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia. Yam is an Australian citizen. They are wanted under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony in 202 after the financial hub was rocked by protracted anti-China protests the previous year.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly criticised the decision to issue the arrest warrants. He said his government "will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence people in the UK and overseas".

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government was "deeply disappointed." She said Australia has consistently expressed concern about the broad application of the national security law.

Some countries, including the United States, say the law has been used to suppress the city's pro-democracy movement and has undermined rights and freedoms guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula, agreed upon when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law has restored the stability necessary for preserving Hong Kong's economic success.

Activists defiant

Several of the accused activists said they would not cease their Hong Kong advocacy work.

"It's my duty ... to continue to speak out against the crackdown that is going on right now, against the tyranny that is now reigning over the city that was once one of the freest in Asia," Yam, a senior fellow with Georgetown University's Center for Asian Law, told Reuters by telephone from Australia.

"I miss Hong Kong, but as things stand, no rational person would be going back," added Yam, who police accused of meeting foreign officials to instigate sanctions against Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors.

Former Democratic party lawmaker Ted Hui told Reuters the "bounty" adds to the arrest warrants already issued for him under the national security law, but "free countries will not extradite us".

"The bounty ... makes it clearer to the western democracies that China is going towards more extreme authoritarianism," he said in Australia, where he has lived since 2021 on a bridging visa.

Anna Kwok, executive director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, told Reuters from Washington she would not back down.

"One key thing I urge President Biden to do immediately is to say a strong and firm NO to (Hong Kong chief executive) John Lee's possible entry into the United States for November's APEC meeting in San Francisco," Kwok wrote.

"He's the man who has orchestrated the far-reaching transnational repression," she said. "Bar John Lee."

Finn Lau, an activist based in London, told Reuters the reward was motivated by the fact many democratic countries had suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

Nathan Law, who obtained refugee status in the UK two years ago, said that people in Hong Kong should not cooperate. "We should not limit ourselves, self-censor, be intimidated, or live in fear," he said on Twitter.

Not a 'political show'

Police told the press conference 260 people had been arrested under the national security law, with 79 of them convicted of offences including subversion and terrorism but admitted that the chances of prosecution were slim if the defendants remained abroad.

"We are definitely not putting on a political show nor disseminating fear," Li, the police official, said.

"If they don't return, we won't be able to arrest them; that's a fact," he said. "But we won't stop wanting them.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1169 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 3635 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 81 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga

8h ago

LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

7h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.81
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.47
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
910.59
+1.7%
Palladium
1,240.64
+1.0%
Gold
1,921.40
+0.1%
Silver
22.91
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,933
+0.3%
All Share
76,234
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,062
+1.7%
Industrial 25
105,768
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

12h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo