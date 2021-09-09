35m ago

add bookmark

Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hong Kong police raided the Tiananmen Square museum exhibit.
  • They confiscated multiple exhibits to the 1989 crackdown.
  • The national security law targeted members of the Hong Kong Alliance.

Hong Kong security police on Thursday raided the museum that houses exhibits commemorating Beijing's deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, a day after they arrested four members of the group that ran the venue.

Officers from the city's newly set-up national security police went into the now-shuttered 4 June museum on Thursday morning for a search and cordoned off the building entrance.

READ | Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organisers

In the afternoon, officers moved out multiple exhibits including the giant logo of the museum, a paper model of the Goddess of Democracy - a symbol of the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing - photos of each year's candlelight vigils the alliance held in Hong Kong and at least 36 of boxes of materials from the museum to a truck.

The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest target of a sweeping national security law that China imposed on the city in 2020 to quash dissent after huge and often violent democracy protests.

The raid came a day after security police arrested Chow Hang-tung, vice-chair of the alliance, and three other leaders for "not providing information" according to the national security law.

The four are currently detained for investigation.

A police officer (L) from the National Security De
A police officer (L) from the National Security Department takes away a sign from the June 4 museum dedicated to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Financial and operational details

In August, police ordered the group to hand over financial and operational details, accusing it of working as a "foreign agent".

The request included the personal details of all members since its founding in 1989, all meeting minutes, financial records and any exchanges with other NGOs advocating for democracy and human rights in China.

On Tuesday, the day of the information handover deadline, alliance members handed police a letter saying the request was illegal, arbitrary and that no evidence of their wrongdoing had been presented.

As police raided the museum on Thursday, 12 democracy activists, including the alliance's vice chair Albert Ho, pleaded guilty to charges of inciting and joining an unauthorised assembly over the 4 June candlelight vigil in 2020, which was the first one banned by authorities since 1990.

In his mitigation speech, Ho said he rejected the accusation that they are foreign agents, saying the alliance was formed by local democratic groups supporting democracy protesters in Beijing.

"Why did Hong Kong, then a British Colony situated thousands of miles away at the periphery of the country get so much involved in the 1989 Democracy Movement?" Ho said.

"The answer is simple and straightforward: Hong Kong people who were about to reunite with our mother country did cherish the aspiration that she would move forward to become a free and democratic nation."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1185 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 3930 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1265 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.18
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,791.99
+0.2%
Silver
24.11
+0.7%
Palladium
2,237.00
-0.8%
Platinum
983.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
57,931
-2.4%
All Share
64,073
-2.2%
Resource 10
60,617
-1.4%
Industrial 25
81,190
-3.2%
Financial 15
13,875
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo